Hailey Van Lith took a subtle shot at West Virginia's guards following the TCU Horned Frogs' victory over the Mountaineers on Saturday.

In 39 minutes of action, Van Lith finished with 19 points, eight assists, six rebounds, and a steal. She shot 5-of-10 from the field, including 2-of-5 from beyond the arc. Her performance proved to be key in the Horned Frogs beating the Mountaineers 71-65 in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament.

Van Lith reflected on her performance after the game with the play-by-play commentators. She started off with a sharp statement emphasizing the Horned Frogs' backcourt superiority over the Mountaineers' guards.

“The better guards win,” Van Lith said at the start of the video.

What's next for Hailey Van Lith, TCU

TCU Horned Frogs guard Hailey Van Lith (10) handles the ball while while defended by West Virginia Mountaineers guard JJ Quinerly (11) during the first half at T-Mobile Center.
Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

With Saturday's win over West Virginia, Hailey Van Lith and the TCU Horned Frogs are now in the Big 12 Championship Game.

They also improved to a 30-3 overall record, which includes a 16-2 showing in conference play. TCU averages 78 points on 47.6% shooting from the field and 37.6% from downtown. As a result, they blow out opponents by a margin of 20.8 points per game.

Van Lith leads the way with numbers of 17.8 points, 5.4 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.3 steals. Sedona Prince comes next with 17.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.1 blocks, Madison Connor puts up 14.7 points and 4.1 rebounds, while Taylor Bigby provides 6.6 points and 2.7 rebounds.

The Horned Frogs now look to compete for the Big 12 Tournament title. They face the Baylor Bears on March 9 at 5 p.m. ET.