In basketball, whether it's college or professional, sometimes a simple change of scenery is all a player needs to regain dominant form. That appears to be the case this year for TCU guard Hailey Van Lith. Following TCU's 71-50 win against West Virginia on Sunday, Horned Frogs head coach Mark Campbell acknowledged that Hailey Van Lith is a pro right now, as per Nick Girimonte of Sports Illustrated.

“Hailey is one of those kids that changes your whole program in every area. Since the day she's been here, her work ethic. . .it opens your eyes to all your players on your team, your staff, and this is what it looks like,” Mark Campbell said.

“She is the ultimate competitor in everything she does, in her grind, in her preparation, we have a pro that's still in college is what we have,” Campbell continued. “The impact that she's had on this group, our staff, and then just TCU women's basketball, I am just forever grateful for Hailey and these nine months.”

Hailey Van Lith joined TCU out of the transfer portal following her lone season at LSU. Playing at LSU just didn't really fit her game, and she's had a strong resurgence this season with the Horned Frogs. This is Van Lith's final season of college basketball eligibility, and she seems to have done enough to be considered a WNBA prospect.

This year, she's appeared in 28 games for TCU at a little over 34 minutes per game. She's been averaging 17.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 44.2 percent shooting from the field, 31.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Van Lith began her college career at Louisville, playing three seasons for the Cardinals before transferring to LSU. Now at TCU, he's seemingly regained the form she had during her final season at Louisville when she averaged a career-best 19.7 points.