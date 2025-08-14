Three players were ejected in the first half of Wednesday's matchup between the Connecticut Sun and the Chicago Sky, which led to an interesting take from Sky head coach Tyler Marsh. With All-Star Angel Reese nursing a back injury, Chicago faced the Sun on the road when an altercation between Suns' Bria Hartley and the Sky's Rebecca Allen occurred in the second quarter.

While fighting for a rebound that neither player gathered, the two got tangled up in the paint when the fight ensued. Allen pushed Hartley to the ground before Allen pulled on Hartley's jersey. In an attempt to separate the two, the Sky's Ariel Atkins came sprinting over but bumped a referee while heading over toward the two. All three players were ejected for the altercation. After the game, Marsh responded to the ejections, per ESPN.

“I think things like that have a tendency to happen when there's not a control put on the game prior to,” Marsh said. “There's usually an incident that goes overlooked that leads to something like that. [Allen] clearly got elbowed in the face right in front of the ref, and it wasn't called. Then other things ensued. It's unfortunate for us. Two players that play high-quality, high-valuable minutes for us.”

For Sky head coach Tyler Marsh, tensions boiled over as a result of the referees letting the chippiness continue throughout the first half, and a fight was bound to happen.

Bria Hartley, they can call you a whole lot, but one of those things better be consistent! she fears nothing and nobody💀 pic.twitter.com/B2WmVlcJoU — #EternallyVindicated (@alyssathomasfan) August 13, 2025

The Sun defeated the Sky 71-62. Leila Lacan led the Sun with 17 points, five assists, and four rebounds. Tina Charles added 15 points, and Kamilla Cardoso led the Sky with 24 points and nine rebounds.

Angel Reese reacts to scuffle during Sky vs Sun matchup

With the Sky out of playoff contention, All-Star Angel Reese could remain sidelined for the season. However, that didn't prevent the forward from supporting her teammates from afar. Reese reacted to Wednesday's scuffle against the Sun. She shouted out Ariel Atkins, who didn't hesitate to break things up between Bria Hartley and Rebecca Allen, on social media.

Reese commended Atkins' efforts on her X, formerly Twitter.

“ARIEL A REAL ONE. BEEN.,” Reese said.

Reese, who's been dealing with a back injury since late July, will most likely remain sidelined, per ESPN.com.

“But there's likely less incentive for Reese, who last played on July 29, to return,” Voepel wrote. “The Sky (8-24) aren't going to be a playoff team, considering their loss to Connecticut on Wednesday.”

The Sun (6-26) has the worst record in the WNBA.