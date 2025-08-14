After an up-and-down debut with the Dallas Cowboys for Joe Milton III, an NFL insider dropped a reminder about his inexperience. Plus, Milton suffered an injury in the preseason opener. However, his official status for the preseason game against the Ravens is positive, according to a post on X by Ian Rapoport.

“#Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer tells reporters that Joe Milton will start Saturday in the preseason game against the #Ravens.”

Schottenheimer said the team needs to learn what Milton can and can’t do, according to dallascowboys.com.

“I think our plan all along has been that we need to find out about Joe Milton,” Schottenheimer said. “Under no circumstance am I panicked or worried about Joe Milton. Joe Milton played really well in the second half, he did some really good things. He calmed down, he figured it out.”

Will Joe Milton III be Cowboys' backup QB?

Schottenheimer stopped short of saying Milton is the team’s backup quarterback.

“We're going to let these guys all compete,” Schottenheimer said. “And it's not a negative against Will Grier that he's not getting the reps. I've been around Will Grier for a couple years now. We know who Will Grier is. We are not surprised when he goes in and does that. It's figuring out more of Joe Milton. It's the unknown more than the competition.

“There's a ton of talent, there's a bunch of things that we see from Joe Milton. You saw Joe needs the reps. You saw the way he started the game, (and) you saw the way there was a little bit of struggle for us early on. I need to get to learn him as the play caller.

“I don't need to learn Dak, (and) I feel like I don't really need to learn Will. So it's more of that, it's more of me having to learn Joe. I'm not going to say who the backup running back is right now, who the backup quarterback is right now, because I don't have to make those decisions yet.”