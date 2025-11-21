Another month goes by, and there is another betting scandal being reported on. Sports betting has become such a massive part of everyday life that college and professional athletes are starting to take part in it illegally.

ESPN reported that Temple Basketball is involved in the latest betting scandal. The article states that the NCAA claims a former player placed bets against his old team. Recently, a lot of the scandals have been about players betting against themselves, as you see in the MLB and NBA. Those investigations are still ongoing as well.

“Former Temple guard Hysier Miller was deemed permanently ineligible after the NCAA found he placed 42 bets totaling $473 on parlays that included 23 Owls games during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. Three of the bets were against his team, according to the NCAA.”

Miller denied shaving points but did admit to the betting.

“The key takeaway here is the NCAA found no evidence that Hysier Miller shaved points,” Miller's attorney, Jason Bologna, told ESPN in a statement. “The NCAA conducted a long and thorough investigation before reaching that conclusion. Hysier gave them full access to his cell phone and bank account, and he answered every question they asked him. He admitted to placing parlay bets, but he denied shaving points in any game, and the NCAA's findings confirm that they accept Hysier was honest and cooperative with their investigation.”

This is just one of many more cases that will surface over the coming months and years.

Temple is off to a great start in 2025, with a record of 3-1 and set to take on UC San Diego for a massive game in the Terry's Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational in Florida. Temple will follow with a game against Villanova on December 1.

The Owls have agreed to a contract extension with Adam Fisher ahead of the game against UC San Diego.