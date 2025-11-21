The Temple Owls are now 3-1 on the year after a win over Hofstra. Last season, Adam Fisher led the Owls to their 2,000th win in school history. Now, Fisher is getting a contract extension from the school.

According to Jon Rothstein of CBSSports, Fisher is getting a two-year contract extension from Temple. This adds two years to the existing contract, keeping him under contract through the 2029-2030 season.

Fisher began his coaching career under Jay Wright at Villanova being a graduate assistant. He had played for Wrigth's brother, Derek Wright, in high school at Central Bucks East High School in Pennsylvania. After the 2008-09 season, he moved to administrative work, spending time at Boston College, Penn State, and Miami (FL) as Director of Operations and a Video Coordinator.

In his time at Miami, head coach Jim Larranaga saw something he liked in Fisher and moved him to a role on the coaching staff. He would spend from the 2015-16 campaign through 2020-21 on the bench with Miami, before accepting the job as the Assistant Head Coach at Penn State. Before the 2023-24 season, he became the 19th head coach in Temple Basketball history.

His time at Temple has not brought a ton of success. He is now 36-36 as the head coach, but he did bring Temple a winning season last year, going 17-15. The university believes that Fisher could bring them back to the NCAA Tournament.

Temple has not been to the NCAA Tournament since a loss in the First Four in 2018-19 under Fran Dunphy. The team has also struggled to be in contention in the American Athletic Conference. The Owls joined the conference in the 2013-14 season, and were the regular season champion in 2015-16. Still, they have not finished better than fourth place since Brown left the program. Fisher has finished tied for tenth and seventh in his two seasons.

The Owls, who are 3-1 this year, return to the court on Monday afternoon, as they will play UC San Diego in the Terry's Chocolate ESPN Events Invitations in Kissimmee, Florida.