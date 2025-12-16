Joe Burrow is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. It's unfortunate for him that significant injuries have been such a large part of his story throughout his first six years in the league. It's even more unfortunate that he landed with the Cincinnati Bengals (4-10 this season), because this is a franchise that almost always makes the wrong move with its players and coaching staff.

It certainly looked like that would no longer be the case during the 2021 season, because that was the season the Bengals won the AFC North title with a 10-7 record and then went on a spectacular run in the postseason.

The Bengals defeated the Las Vegas Raiders in the Wild Card round and followed with a triumph over the Tennessee Titans in the divisional playoffs.

Cincinnati was an underdog against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game, but Burrow came through with a brilliant performance in his showdown with Patrick Mahomes and the Bengals advanced to the the Super Bowl with a 27-24 triumph.

The Bengals were looking for the first Super Bowl victory in team history, but they fell short and dropped a 23-20 decision to the Los Angeles Rams.

After a 12-4 season in 2022, it has largely been disappointment and heartbreak since. They lost the AFC title game to the Chiefs in the return engagement, but 3 straight non-playoff seasons have followed.

Burrow is able to read the tea leaves and he understands that shortcomings within the organization are likely to keep him from getting to the top as long as he remains in Cincinnati.

Vikings would be top spot for Burrow

Moving on from the Bengals would be the best thing for his career, and there are three teams that could turn out to be much better for the remainder of his career. One of those teams is ideal, while the other two could also turn out to be spots for success.

The Vikings would clearly offer Burrow the best opportunity for success, especially in the next 2-3 seasons. There are a number of advantages, starting with the presence of head coach Kevin O'Connell, known as one of the game's premier quarterback whisperers. O'Connell had success with Matthew Stafford as offensive coordinator with the Rams.

After moving on to the top spot with the Vikings, he had a positive impact on Kirk Cousins and Sam Darnold. Both are examples of his influence on quarterbacks with flaws. He was able to coax improvement out of Cousins and help lead the Vikings to a division title in 2022 even though the team's defense was abominable that season.

He was even better with Darnold last season. Prior to coming to the Vikings, Darnold had struggled badly with three other teams, but he became a resourceful leader and accurate passer who led Minnesota to a 14-3 record. The Vikings let Darnold leave in the offseason because they wanted to turn the position over to J.J. McCarthy

It has not been the same story with McCarthy, but there have been some recent signs of success. However, the Vikings are in last place in the NFC North, and the idea of having Burrow under center has to be dream-like to O'Connell.

It would also be ideal for Justin Jefferson, who was Burrow's key receiver — along with Ja'Marr Chase — at LSU during their college careers. Jefferson has been rated as the top receiver in the NFL, but he has suffered this season as McCarthy has struggled as Minnesota's QB1.

Giants and Steelers could also be success spots for Burrow

On the surface, playing for the Giants could turn out to be nightmarish for Burrow. However, when it comes to having talented receivers at his disposal, Burrow could be in great shape if he was playing for Big Blue.

The combination of wide receivers Wan'Dale Robinson and the immensely talented Malik Nabers would give Burrow a pair of wideouts who could dominate with their combination of speed, big-play ability, skill and hunger to succeed. Combine those two with running back Cam Skattebo, and the Giants would have the talent at the skill position to jump over the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders in the NFC East and challenge the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Steelers are hoping to win the AFC North this season with 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. The Steelers (8-6) have a 1-game lead over the Baltimore Ravens, and they have won their last two games against the Ravens and Miami Dolphins.

While the schedule is tough — at Detroit, at Cleveland, vs. Baltimore — the Steelers could survive and get to the playoffs once again under head coach Mike Tomlin.

However, this appears to be the end of the line for Rodgers. The idea of the Bengals trading Burrow to the Steelers is a longshot, but he would be a wonderful fit for one of the NFL's most beloved franchises.