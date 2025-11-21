College basketball season is back, and the madness isn't waiting until March to get going. On Thursday night, USC basketball found itself in a triple-overtime battle with Troy at home, staring down one of the biggest upsets of the young season so far.

USC trailed by as many as eight points in triple-overtime, but it was able to cut the deficit down to just one possession with time winding down. At the end of a wild sequence resulting in a Troy turnover, Rodney Rice found Jordan Marsh, who threw up a prayer and drilled it with the game in the balance to give USC a 107-106 triple-overtime victory.

JORDAN MARSH WINS IT FOR USC TO ESCAPE TROY IN 3OT 🚨 Is it March already?! (via @CBBonFOX)pic.twitter.com/6Nsyx9rahR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

That was just Marsh's second basket of the game, and he played just 16 minutes after USC had two starters foul out in overtime. With this win, USC improves to 4-0 before heading to the Maui Invitational over Thanksgiving week.

Article Continues Below

USC was led by Auburn transfer Chad Baker-Mazara, who finished with a career-high 34 points on 10-for-22 shooting in an astounding 53 minutes. The 25-year old took over in the overtime periods and got a bucket whenever USC needed one. Rice added 26 points and nine assists, including the dime on the game-winner, and Ezra Ausar added 22 and seven rebounds.

For Troy, Cooper Campbell scored 32 points and added 12 rebounds in 47 minutes of action and Victor Valdes added 24 while playing 40 minutes. The Trojans drop to 4-3 on the season and will feel like they missed a massive opportunity for a big upset on the road after letting the late lead slip.

After playing a somewhat soft non-conference schedule up to this point, USC will head out to the islands of Hawaii for the Maui Invitational, where it will get the tournament underway against Boise State on Monday.