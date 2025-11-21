A new NBA 2K26 Player Ratings Update has dropped, making it the second one for the month of November. Players like Donovan Mitchell and Cade Cunningham received significant boosts to their OVR, as well as several other players across various teams. We'll go over the biggest changes, winners, and losers. Without further ado, let's check out the latest NBA 2K26 Player Ratings Update for the month of November.

Donovan Mitchell Headlines Biggest Winners in new NBA 2K26 Ratings Update

Donovan Mitchell received a boost to his NBA 2K26 rating, bringing him to a 94 OVR. A +1 boost may seem small, but it's actually difficult for 90+ OVR players to consistently improve their OVR. Mitchell has proved he's more than deserving of a boost in a season where he averages around 30 points per game. He helped lead the Cavaliers to a 7-3 record in the last 10 games after starting the season 3-3. We look forward to seeing how he performs moving forward.

Cade Cunningham also saw a +1 boost to his rating, bringing him up to a 93 OVR. Despite being 2nd in the league in Assists per game (9.9), Cunningham also manages to be a top 15-scorer (27.3 PPG). Furthermore, the Pistons are currently on an 11-game win streak, which Cunningham obviously deserves a lot of credit for.

Lastly, Atlanta Hawks' Forward Jalen Johnson saw a +2 boost to his OVR, bringing him up to an 87. It's still very early in the season, but Johnson has been posting his best averages so far in 14 games. He averages over 22 points per game while also earning roughly 10 rebounds per game. Additionally, Johnson is very accurate, with a 58% FG percentage so far this season (which ranks at 14th best).

Now, for the full list of ratings updates in NBA 2K26 for the month of November:

ATLANTIC

Boston Celtics Payton Pritchard – 81 OVR (+1)

Luke Garza – 76 OVR (+3)

Jordan Walsh – 73 OVR (+3)

Hugo Gonzales – 71 OVR (+1) Brooklyn Nets Michael Porter Jr. – 84 OVR(+1)

Nicolas Claxton – 82 OVR (+2)

Terance Mann – 76 OVR (-1)

Ziaire Williams – 75 OVR (-1)

Noah Clowney – 74 OVR (+1)

Jalen Wilson – 73 OVR (-1)

Tyrese Martin – 73 OVR (-1)

Egor Denim – 73 OVR (+1)

Drake Powell – 73 OVR (+3) New York Knicks Mikal Bridges – 85 OVR (+1)

Jordan Clarkson – 77 OVR (+1)

Landry Shamet – 77 OVR (+4) Philadelphia 76ers Tyrese Maxey – 90 OVR (+1)

V.J. Edgecombe – 80 OVR (-1)

Andre Drummond – 78 OVR (+2)

Jared McCain – 76 OVR (-4)

Justin Edwards – 76OVR (+1)

Trendon Watford – 76 OVR (+2)

Adem Bona – 73 OVR (-1) Toronto Raptors Scottie Barnes – 87 OVR (+1)

Brandon Ingram – 86 OVR (+1)

Immanuel Quickley – 81 OVR (+2)

Jakob Poelti – 80 OVR (+1)

Sandro Mamukelashvili – 77 OVR (+2)

Jamal Shead – 75 OVR (+1)

CENTRAL

Chicago Bulls Tre Jones – 79 OVR (+1)

Ayo Dosunmu – 78 OVR (+1)

Jalen Smith – 77 OVR (+2)

Isaac Okoro – 76 OVR (+2) Cleveland Cavaliers Donovan Mitchell – 94 OVR (+1)

Evan Mobley – 88 OVR (-1)

Jarrett Allen – 85 OVR (+1)

De'Andre Hunter – 81 OVR (+1)

Jaylon Tyson – 76 OVR (+2)

Craig Porter Jr. – 74 OVR (+1)

Larry Nance Jr. – 73 OVR (-1)

Nae'Qwan Tomlin – 71 OVR (+2)

Tyrese Proctor – 70 OVR (+1) Detroit Pistons Cade Cunningham – 93 OVR (+1)

Jalen Duren – 87 OVR (+3)

Daniss Jenkins – 79 OVR (+9)

Caris LeVert – 78 OVR (+2)

Duncan Robinson – 78 OVR (+2)

Ron Holland – 76 OVR (-1)

Paul Reed – 75 OVR (+3)

Javonte Green – 73 OVR (+1) Indiana Pacers Pascal Siakam – 88 OVR (-1)

Jarace Walker – 75 OVR (-1)

Tony Bradley – 74 OVR (+1)

Taelon Peter – 67 OVR (-1) Milwaukee Bucks Ryan Rollins – 81 OVR (+2)

Bobby Portis Jr. – 79 OVR (-1)

Kyle Kuzma – 78 OVR (+1)

Gary Trent Jr. – 76 OVR (-1)

Article Continues Below

SOUTHEAST

Atlanta Hawks Jalen Johnson – 87 OVR (+2)

Zaccharie Risacher – 79 OVR (+1)

Mouhamed Gueye – 75 OVR (+1)

Vít Krejčí – 75 OVR (+2)

Asa Newell – 74 OVR (+1)

Keaton Wallace – 72 OVR (+2) Charlotte Hornets Miles Bridges – 81 OVR (-1)

Kon Knueppel – 82 OVR (+3)

Collin Sexton – 79 OVR (-1)

Ryan Kalkbrenner – 79 OVR (+1)

Sion James – 75 OVR (-1)

Tre Mann – 74 OVR (-1)

Pat Connaughton – 73 OVR (+1) Miami Heat Norman Powell – 86 OVR (+1)

Jaime Jaquez Jr. – 81 OVR (+1)

Kel'el Ware – 81 OVR (+2)

Pelle Larson – 77 OVR (+2)

Nikola Jovic – 76 OVR (+1)

Simone Fontecchio – 76 OVR (+1)

Dru Smith – 74 OVR (+1) Orlando Magic Paolo Banchero – 89 OVR (-1)

Desmond Bane – 83 OVR (+2)

Jalen Suggs – 83 OVR (+1)

Tristan da Silva – 78 OVR (+2)

Tyus Jones – 73 OVR (-1) Washington Wizards C.J. McCollum – 80 OVR (+1)

KyShawn George – 80 OVR (-1)

Bilal Coulibay – 78 OVR (-1)

Khris Middleton – 76 OVR (-2)

Cam Whitmore – 76 OVR (+1)

NORTHWEST

Denver Nuggets Jamal Murray – 86 OVR (-1)

Aaron Gordon – 84 OVR (+1)

Jonas Valančiūnas – 79 OVR (+1)

Peyton Watson – 78 OVR (+2)

Julian Strawther – 73 OVR (-1)

Spencer Jones – 69 OVR (+2) Minnesota Timberwolves Rudy Gobert – 84 OVR (+1)

Donte DiVincenzo – 79 OVR (+1) Oklahoma City Thunder Isaiah Hartenstein – 83 OVR (+1)

Isaiah Joe – 80 OVR (+1)

Ajay Mitchell – 80 OVR (+1) Portland Trailblazers Deni Avidja – 87 OVR (+3)

Shaedon Sharpe – 83 OVR (+2) Utah Jazz Lauri Markkanen – 88 OVR (+1)

Keyonte George – 83 OVR (+1)

Isaiah Collier – 79 OVR (+1)

Ace Bailey – 75 OVR (+2)

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk – 75 OVR (+2)

Taylor Hendricks – 74 OVR (-1)

PACIFIC

Golden State Warriors Draymond Green – 79 OVR (-1)

Jonathan Kuminga – 79 OVR (-2)

Moses Moody – 79 OVR (+1)

Brandin Podziemski – 77 OVR (-1)

Will Richard – 76 OVR (+1)

Buddy Hield – 75 OVR (-1)

Quinten Post – 75 OVR (-1)

Pat Spencer – 73 OVR (+4) Los Angeles Clippers Ivica Zubac – 86 OVR (-1)

John Collins – 78 OVR (-3)

Brook Lopez – 77 OVR (-1)

Chris Paul – 75 OVR (-1)

Jordan Miller – 73 OVR (+2)

Cam Christie – 70 OVR (+2)

Kobe Sanders – 70 OVR (+2) Los Angeles Lakers Deandre Ayton – 82 OVR (+2 )

Jake LaRavia – 77 OVR (-1)

Bronny James Jr. – 69 OVR (+1) Phoenix Suns Devin Booker – 93 OVR (+1)

Dillon Brooks – 82 OVR (+1)

Grayson Allen – 82 OVR (+4)

Mark Williams – 80 OVR (+1)

Collin Gillespie – 77 OVR (+1)

Ryan Dunn – 76 OVR (-1)

Nick Richards – 75 OVR (-1) Sacramento Kings Zach LaVine – 84 OVR (-2)

DeMar DeRozan – 84 OVR (-1)

Malik Monk – 79 OVR (-1)

Drew Eubanks – 76 OVR (+2)

SOUTHWEST