Alabama found the jolt it needed Wednesday night in Chicago, and it came from a player who had not taken the floor in any of the Crimson Tide's first three regular-season games. Sophomore forward Keitenn Bristow made his debut in a 90-86 win over Illinois and delivered an impact that both head coaches said changed the game.

Bristow scored 10 points with eight rebounds in 20 minutes and provided the energy and toughness Alabama had been missing. His effort was especially important after Alabama was overwhelmed on the glass by Purdue the previous week. Against Illinois, the Crimson Tide stayed within two rebounds of a much bigger opponent, and Bristow had a hand in nearly every key possession.

Head coach Nate Oats praised the sophomore for his activity and resilience despite the lingering effects of an ankle injury that kept him out of the season opener. Oats said Bristow still is not in ideal shape, but gives everything he has when on the court. His rebounding and defensive presence steadied Alabama and allowed the Crimson Tide to maintain control during several late Illinois pushes.

Alabama forward Keitenn Bristow even impressed the opposition

However, when breaking down Bristow's impact, Illinois coach Brad Underwood went even further.

“Difference in the game, in my opinion, was Bristow,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “My hat's off to that kid… Just absolutely dominated the second half with his effort. That young man's been out for a month, and you would never have known it. [He] was absolutely fabulous.”

Bristow also allowed Alabama to unlock an effective small-ball look. Oats used him at center for long stretches alongside versatile forward Taylor Bol Bowen. Both players are undersized for the position, but their length and speed disrupted Illinois and created stagnant possessions for the Illini offense.

The Crimson Tide has been seeking more consistency on defense, and Bristow helped deliver it. His presence stabilized the frontcourt, which has been strained by the continued absence of freshman center Collins Onyejiaka. Bristow also offered support for starter Aiden Sherrell, whose workload had increased because of limited production from transfer big Noah Williamson.

With a crucial Thanksgiving trip to Las Vegas looming, Bristow appears poised to become a central piece for Alabama as it continues to shape its identity.