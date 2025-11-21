The Sacramento Kings continue their freefall into a no-win situation with no lifeline in sight, and Zach LaVine found himself at the center of the spotlight as this turbulent stretch exposed every flaw in a season slipping away. With the Kings losing streak stretching into another bleak chapter, frustration is becoming impossible to hide. LaVine admitted he didn’t like getting benched in the past two fourth quarters, even as Doug Christie tried different combinations to stop the slide.

“I’ll always be a team guy,” LaVine said. “(But) personally, I don’t like it. I’ve never not played in the fourth. But when you’re trying to find a win you do whatever you can, I guess.”

His frustration didn’t come with anger. It came with honesty. And with the Kings now looking for stability in a season full of uneven runs, the admission carried real weight. LaVine knows expectations follow him everywhere. He’s the highest-paid player on the roster. He’s the centerpiece of the deal that sent out De’Aaron Fox, the same Fox who once ruled the league in clutch moments. But this losing streak has produced a rare sight: a proven scorer watching crunch time from the Kings bench.

The Kings’ challenge ahead and LaVine’s stance

When asked if Christie’s reasoning made sense, LaVine didn’t hide from the truth. “Does it make sense?” he repeated, thinking through it. “I think he’s just trying to find anything, anyone to go out there to find a win. I think I’m more than capable of doing that. If I’m 10 for 10, or 0-for-10, I’m a guy that’s scored more points in the fourth quarter than a lot of people in this league. So I think I should be on the floor.”

Doug Christie, meanwhile, continues to preach urgency. He’s searching for lineups that fight. He’s searching for players who can steady a team that keeps slipping in the final minutes. And under the arena lights, that search has pushed difficult choices onto the table.

Now comes the real question for Kings fans: when the next tight fourth quarter arrives, will Zach LaVine be the one closing the door?