It was a historic win for the Iowa State basketball program as the team beat the No. 1-ranked Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday in blowout fashion, 81-58. With the sports world reacting to Iowa State basketball's huge win over Purdue, it was record-making in a multitude of ways that will be exciting for any Cyclones fans and painful for Boilermakers fans.

As the win for the Cylones was also on the road, another impressive aspect of the result, the 23-point margin of victory is the “largest road win” over a No. 1 squad, tying a prior record. Plus, as the team shot 54 percent from the field, that is also the highest in a road win over a No. 1 team “over at least the last 30 years,” according to Jared Berson.

“Iowa State’s 23-point win at (1) Purdue ties the largest road win over an AP 1-ranked team ever. Villanova won by 23 at (1) UConn on February 18, 1995. The Cyclones shot 54% from the field, the highest in a road win over No. 1 over at least the last 30 years.”

There's no doubt that one proud person coming out of the win was Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger, who said that the team played their “absolute best.”

“We played our absolute best,” Otzelberger said, via ESPN. “When you play an elite competitor and tremendous program and have the respect we have for the program, you know it's going to take your best, and we were fortunate enough to do that.”

Iowa State basketball ‘stole the spirit' of Purdue

Article Continues Below

With the blowout win for the Iowa State basketball team over Purdue, there is no denying that the Boilermakers will be looked at differently after the game. While upsets happen all the time in college sports, losing in this fashion no doubt hurts the soul, with head coach Patt Mainer admitting that the Cyclones “stole” their spirit.

“They stole our spirit,” Painter said, according to Sports Illustrated. “You’ve got to give Iowa State credit … the reason for having a high frustration level was them. They were damn good. They took us to the woodshed.”

Iowa State looks to keep it going and make it 10 straight wins on Thursday against in-state Iowa Hawkeyes.