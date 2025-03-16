Even after losing to Florida in the SEC Tournament final, Rick Barnes is optimistic about Tennessee's championship odds. While the 86-77 loss will likely prevent the Volunteers from entering the NCAA Tournament with a No. 1 seed, Barnes believes his team has what it takes to bring home a national title.

After the loss, Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier revealed what Barnes told the team in the locker room in the immediate aftermath. Barnes encouraged his team to remain confident, saying that they just went toe-to-toe with the best team in the country, according to Lanier.

“Don't sulk or keep your head down; we had a great regular season,” Lanier said, via WATE-TV. “Florida is a great team, and if people are saying they're No. 1, we're right here… It's a good thing we still have games to play, so we're in a good spot. Don't sulk about this loss; we're gonna rinse it out and move on to the next one.”

The loss was Tennessee's second to Florida on the year, going 1-2 against the Gators overall. It also handed the Volunteers their second loss of their last five games, dropping them to 27-7 on the year.

After spending a good portion of the year ranked No. 1 in the country, Tennessee has gone just 6-4 in its last 10 games against ranked opponents. Yet, as runner-ups in the best conference in college basketball, Barnes' team enters the NCAA Tournament as obvious championship contenders.

Tennessee earns No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament

Following the SEC Tournament Championship Game loss, Tennessee will still begin March Madness as one of the top title contenders. The Volunteers earned a No. 2 seed in the Midwest region and will face the No. 15-seeded Wofford in the Round of 64.

The Midwest region is led by Houston, who earned the No. 1 seed of the bracket. Kentucky, Purdue, Gonzaga and Clemson are all also threats to come out of the region.

As expected, the SEC title win gave Florida a No. 1 seed. The Gators will lead the West region and face Norfolk State in the opening round. Florida, who went 30-4 in the regular season, will exist in the same bracket as St. John's, Kansas, Arkansas, UConn and Maryland, among others.

The Volunteers' opening-round game against Wofford will be in Lexington, a short trip from Knoxville. Should they get past the Terriers, Tennessee will face either UCLA or Utah State.