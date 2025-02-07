No. 19 Tennessee women’s basketball secured its first win over N0. 5 UConn in 18 years with an 80-76 win on Thursday night, snapping a four-game losing streak against the Huskies since the rivalry resumed in 2020. The Lady Vols improved to 17-5 on the season, while No. 5 UConn women’s basketball fell to 21-3.

Head coach Kim Caldwell credited her team’s composure and confidence in closing out the game.

“We had poise down the stretch,” Caldwell said, as reported by Chris Low of ESPN. “I think we played with confidence. We played to win as opposed to afraid to lose. And, again, I think the crowd (of 16,215) had a lot to do with it.”

Zee Spearman led Tennessee with 18 points, including a key basket in the final seconds to put the game out of reach. Samara Spencer added 14 points, while Jewel Spear and Talaysia Cooper chipped in 12 and 11, respectively. The Lady Vols controlled the boards, outrebounding UConn 24-19, and maintained an aggressive pace throughout the game.

UConn’s Sarah Strong finished with 18 points, while Paige Bueckers had 14. The Huskies took a 39-37 lead into halftime, but Tennessee surged ahead in the third quarter with its up-tempo play and deep bench rotation. After building a nine-point lead, the Lady Vols held off a late UConn push to secure the victory.

For Caldwell, the win marked a milestone in her first season, just two weeks after giving birth to her son.

“Relief,” Caldwell said when asked about finally securing a signature win, as reported by Al Lesar of The Associated Press. “That’s a level of play I knew we could achieve… They locked in. They wanted it and played incredibly hard.”

Hanging above the court were reminders of the storied history of Tennesee women's basketball, including eight national championship banners won under the late Pat Summitt. Reflecting on the significance of the win, Caldwell said, “I think she would be thrilled with the effort and the rebounding.”

Tennessee, UConn women's basketball have historic rivalry

Even in defeat, UConn coach Geno Auriemma acknowledged the importance of the rivalry and its impact on women’s basketball.

“I do think there was a time when this game meant a lot to a lot of people. The game of women's basketball looked forward to this game. People who weren't women's basketball fans looked forward to this game. The players certainly looked forward to this game, and it took on a life of its own,” Auriemma said. “Like anything else, other people have caught up. There are other big-name teams and other big-name rivalries, as it should be … “But I think both UConn and Tennessee laid the groundwork for what's happening today.”

Auriemma also acknowledged the efforts of Caldwell, who is in her first year as Tennessee's head coach.

“I just wanted to remind her that watching from afar that I can see the difference and I can see the impact she is having,” Auriemma said. “I just wanted to let her know that I noticed that.”

Tennessee will look to build on the momentum when they visit LSU on Sunday, while UConn will face Providence on the road.