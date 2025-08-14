The Denver Broncos are currently gearing up for the upcoming 2025 NFL season, in which they will look to build off of last year's appearance in the NFL playoffs. A lot of that will fall on the shoulders of second year quarterback Bo Nix, who overall had a strong rookie season but is looking to take yet another step forward in 2025.

Nix had a good person to learn from in attendance at Broncos practice on Thursday.

“Peyton Manning is at Broncos joint practice against the Cardinals,” reported Zac Stevens of DNVR Broncos on X, formerly Twitter.

Fans on social media were understandably thrilled at the surprise guest.

“Life is better when Peyton is on scene for the Broncos. Our good luck charm,” wrote one user.

Peyton Manning of course won a Super Bowl with the Broncos during the 2015 season, his last in the NFL and also the last time that Denver has won a playoff game.

While the main strength of that Broncos team was their defense, Manning still put together an impressive tenure with Denver beginning in the early 2010s.

A big year for the Broncos

The Broncos went on a late surge down the stretch of the 2024 season to backdoor their way into the NFL playoffs, beating the Kansas City Chiefs' backup in the final week of the season to officially secure their spot.

The Broncos shocked many by scoring an early touchdown in their AFC Wild Card matchup with the Buffalo Bills; however, the Bills controlled the game from there and went on to win in blowout fashion.

Still, that shouldn't take away from what the Broncos were able to accomplish in a season where not many expected them to be very competitive.

As with the 2015 team, the 2025 Denver Broncos figure to rely heavily on their defense this year to be the strength of the squad, but if Nix can continue to ascend from his strong rookie season, the Broncos' offense could become more and more of a threat.

Perhaps Manning taught Nix a thing or two during his time at the practice facility on Thursday.