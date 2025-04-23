Texas A&M basketball secured the commitment of an efficient Oklahoma guard in the transfer portal. The Aggies are starting from scratch under new head coach Bucky McMillan. Former head coach Buzz Williams is heading to Maryland, and several players from last year's roster have either transferred or exhausted their eligibility. The Aggies are coming off an encouraging year that saw them lose in the second round to Michigan.

McMillan will have to rebuild this roster through the transfer portal, and he's off to an encouraging start. Oklahoma transfer guard Duke Miles officially committed to Texas A&M basketball on Tuesday. The incoming sixth-year player comes off a season where he averaged 9.4 points on 43.0% from the three-point range. Miles was a huge part of the Sooners breaking their four-year NCAA Tournament drought.

McMillan is walking into his first power conference basketball job with an impressive track record. The Birmingham, Alabama native was a highly successful high school head coach before agreeing to the same position with Samford in 2020. McMillan subsequently led Samford to one of its most successful spells in school history. The Bulldogs had four straight 20+ win seasons during this stint and secured their third NCAA Tournament berth ever in 2024.

Texas A&M basketball has already secured several impressive transfers in the portal this April. Up at the top with Miles to this point is former Indiana forward Mackenzie Mgbako. The former McDonald's All-American has had a very promising start to his college career. Mgbako was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2024 and then posted nearly identical statistics with improved efficiency the following season. The 6'9 forward brings versatility on both ends that the Aggies will need in a vaunted SEC.

Overall, it won't be easy for the Aggies to rekindle the success they had last season. There will be some growing pains as McMillan adjusts to coaching at this level. Still, Texas A&M's new hire deserves the benefit of the doubt for the time being. And McMillan is already bringing in an encouraging transfer portal class on short notice, which bodes well for his future in College Station.