Texas A&M basketball landed a talented USC forward in another transfer portal win. The Aggies are entering a new era with former head coach Buzz Williams off to Maryland. The program brought Bucky McMillan in as its new leader, and the early signs are encouraging. All the key contributors from this past season's team have departed, but the Aggies already have a group set to compete for another tournament berth.

Add another immediate contributor to the list in former USC forward Rashaun Agee. The Chicago, Illinois native averaged 9.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game for the Trojans in 2024.

Bucky McMillan has a track record of success that suggests he will thrive with Texas A&M basketball

The Aggies are coming off a very productive 2024 season. The program went 23-11 overall and secured an NCAA Tournament win for the second straight year. However, Texas A&M basketball legend Wade Taylor IV is gone, and Bucky McMillan is rebuilding completely. The former Samford head coach has been successful everywhere he's coached. After a decorated high school coaching career, McMillan built the Bulldogs into one of the better mid-major programs in the country.

Samford went four straight years of 20+ wins with the Aggies' new head coach and made the NCAA Tournament for the third time in school history. It won't be easy to succeed immediately in a vaunted SEC Conference, but this transfer class is a great start. Texas A&M basketball is currently ranked 26th in its transfer portal class, and Agee is another key addition to this group.

Other standout additions include Indiana's Mackenzie Mgbako, Kansas's Rylan Griffen, and NC State's Marcus Hill. Overall, it will be a different team in College Station in 2025. But the Aggies still have a chance to make a third straight NCAA Tournament. Regardless of what happens this coming season, with Bucky McMillan's history as a program builder, Texas A&M basketball seems to be in the right hands for the foreseeable future.