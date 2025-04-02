Sometimes, old roots never die, and that could be the case for current Ole Miss head coach, Chris Beard. After Buzz Williams left Texas A&M basketball for Maryland, Beard's name has been revolving around the program.

Pete Nakos of On3 Sports made the report.

Although Williams was a great coach, Beard could be a step up. After all, he helped lead the Rebels to a Sweet 16 appearance, there's no doubt about his coaching ability.

Still, Beard has bounced from team to team. Although a daunting past still leaves a trail, success appears to be imminent everywhere he goes.

He improved Texas Tech, Texas, and now Ole Miss. He brought winning cultures everywhere that he has went. Had it not been for reports of abuse, he likely would've stayed with the Longhorns.

Either way, the rumor of Beard becoming Texas A&M basketball's head coach is interesting. Although Ole Miss has been successful, they don't funnel a ton of money into the basketball program. It mostly goes into football.

On the flip side, the Aggies invest heavily in football and basketball. Furthermore, this is the state of Texas. There is simply more money and more resources.

Could Chris Beard replace Buzz Williams with Texas A&M basketball?

The move definitely can happen. However, it could be a lateral move as well. The SEC is as competitive and well-rounded as it has ever been.

As a result, it might seem like another coaching opportunity. There's nothing too glamorous about it, unlike an Indiana or another college blue-blood job.

Still, it's an opportunity to go to the state of Texas and make some serious noise. Although Williams led them to three tournament appearances in six seasons, Beard's resume is beyond impressive.

He led Texas Tech to a 2019 Final Four appearance. Not to mention, Beard won 20+ games in his first two seasons with Ole Miss. That alone can entice Texas A&M basketball to make a pitch to the Rebels head coach.

There's no question about his coaching acumen or recruiting. The university might be able to allocate more funds for NIL and the transfer portal. Playing under a coach like Beard can establish some winning ways and consistency.

Williams established that, but there's another level the university would likely want to get to. With Beard, reaching that level is possible, as evidenced by his track record.

A 215-97 record across 10 years is quite impressive, considering the conferences he has coached in. If Texas A&M basketball were to hire him, he would be the ideal replacement for Williams.