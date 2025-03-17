Rodney Terry and the Texas Longhorns surprised sports fans with their inclusion to the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday. The head coach broke his silence on the matter.

The Longhorns were coming off an 83-72 loss to the Tennesse Volunteers in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament. Despite this, the NCAA Tournament committee still viewed them to be a viable pick for the biggest tournament in college basketball. Terry reacted to the news after Selection Sunday, being very positive on being able to continue the season with his squad.

“I give my guys a lot of credit for staying the course and continuing to work the season…We've been granted 40 more minutes just like everybody else in this tournament and we're excited to compete,” Terry said in his statement.

What's next for Rodney Terry, Texas Longhorns

It is great news for Rodney Terry and the Texas Longhorns, securing an At-Large bid to the 2025 NCAA Tournament as one of many SEC teams taking part in it.

Their inclusion to the tournament sees them in the Midwest Regional. They have the 11-seed but will need to beat the Xavier Musketeers to represent the region as the 11-seed.

Texas enters the First Four with a 19-15 overall record, going 6-12 in SEC Play. They average 78.4 points on 46.2% shooting from the field and 36% from beyond the arc. As a result, they beat opponents by a margin of 6.2 points per game.

Rodney Terry and the Longhorns prepare for a difficult journey in their region. They face the Musketeers in the First Four for a spot in the first round on March 19 at 9:10 p.m. ET. Should they win, they will next play the 6-seed Illinois Fighting Illini on March 21 at 8:45 p.m. ET.