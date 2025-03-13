The Texas basketball team started its SEC Tournament run on Wednesday with a win against Vanderbilt. The Longhorns were down in the game, but for the most part, they were in control as they ended up earning a 79-72 victory. Tre Johnson had a nice game for Texas as he finished with 19 points, and his high level of play has earned him some comparisons to Kevin Durant, who also played for Texas.

Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the NBA, and he is definitely one of the most famous Texas alums. Getting compared to him is cool, but Tre Johnson is more worried about other things.

“I’m still gonna do whatever the team needs me to do,” Johnson said, according to an article from FanSided. “It’s all about not thinking about the next level and just winning the next game.”

Johnson is from the state of Texas, so being able to represent the program and greats like Durant helps his drive and dedication.

“It means a lot to have Texas in front of my jersey,” the freshman guard said. “Just gives you something to play for cause you’ve heard about all of the greats who came before you.”

This was a big win for Johnson and the Texas basketball team, but they aren't done yet. If the Longhorns want to make the NCAA Tournament, they need to win a few more games in the SEC Tournament. The ultimate goal is to win the whole thing, and if they do that, they won't have to worry about missing the tournament.

“I understand expectations and standards,” Texas head coach Rodney Terry said. “The goal all season long has been winning the conference championship.”

Rodney Terry knows how special March is for the game of basketball, and he knows that anything can happen. The Longhorns are hoping to make some memories.

“As a college basketball player, how can you not be excited about the month of March?” Terry said. “You make a lot of memories in March.”

Tre Johnson and the Texas basketball team are now moving on to next round of the SEC Tournament as the Longhorns will take on Texas A&M on Thursday. The Longhorns and Aggies will tip off at 2:30 CT from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, and the game will be airing on the SEC Network. Texas A&M is currently favored by 6.5 points, but Texas needs to find a way to get a win.