These two teams need wins to finish the regular season strong. Texas needs to win to stay on the right side of the bubble, and Vanderbilt needs to keep winning to improve its seeding and get back on track. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Texas-Vanderbilt prediction and pick.

Texas is 17-14, with quality wins against Oklahoma, Missouri, Texas A&M, Kentucky, and Mississippi State. Then, they have losses against UConn, Texas A&M, Auburn, Tennessee, Florida, Ole Miss, Arkansas twice, Vanderbilt, and Alabama. Tre Johnson is a giant star for the Longhorns and he needs to be the best player on the court for Texas to win and stay on the right side of the bubble.

Vanderbilt is 20-11 this season but has lost two straight games entering this game. It has notable wins against Tennessee, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and Missouri. They also have notable losses to Mississippi State, Missouri, Alabama, Florida, Auburn, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Arkansas. Jason Edwards needs a monster game for Vanderbilt to feel safe in the NCAA Tournament and eliminate Texas.

Here are the Texas-Vanderbilt College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

SEC Tournament Odds: Texas-Vanderbilt Odds

Texas: +2.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +110

Vanderbilt: -2.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -132

Over: 148.5 (-110)

Under: 148.5 (-110)

How to Watch Texas vs. Vanderbilt

Time: 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Texas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas's offense has been unimpressive and inconsistent. They score 78.1 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 46.3%, and have a three-point percentage of 36.3%. They also have a top-50 adjusted offensive efficiency rating on KenPom of 116.2.

Four different Longhorns average over double digits in scoring, and their best player is Johnson, who averages 20.2 points per game. They must also work on their ball movement since they only average 13.2 assists per game. Julian Larry is the assist leader for Texas, averaging 3.3 per game. Only one other player averages at least two assists per game.

This offense has the potential to be much better, but despite its talent, it has been stuck in a rut. It should succeed against a Vanderbilt defense that has been inconsistent most of the season.

Vanderbilt's defense has been inconsistent this year and is near the bottom of the SEC. They allow 74.6 points per game, 46% from the field, and 37.2% from behind the arc. KenPom also ranked them as the 83rd-ranked adjusted defensive efficiency with a 102.2.

Down low, Devin McGlockton has been the best player in the frontcourt. McGlockton leads the team in rebounding and blocks with 7.8 and 1.1 per game, respectively. Finally, their on-ball defense has been a bright spot. Four Vandy players average at least one steal, and Tyler Tanner and Chris Manon are tied for the team lead in steals with 1.7 per game.

This defense has been awful, so Texas should be able to find success on this side of the court, turning this game into a shootout between these two teams in Nashville.

Why Vanderbilt Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas's defense has had a rough season this year in conference play because it started out playing well but has struggled more recently. They allow 71.4 points per game, 42.5% from the field, and 33.8% from behind the arc. On KenPom, this defense is one notch above its offense. It is ranked 52nd in KenPom and has a 99.7 adjusted defensive rating.

The Longhorns have an underrated frontcourt compared to most teams in the SEC. Down low, Arthur Kaluma is the best rebounder, averaging 7.8 points per game, and Kadin Shedrick is the block leader, averaging 1.6 per game. Then, Texas's on-ball defense has also been inconsistent, with two players averaging at least one steal and Jordan Pope being the steals leader, averaging 1.1 per game.

This defense has struggled since these two last played. Vanderbilt is the better team, and their offense should score at will against the Longhorns in this tournament game in Nashville.

Vanderbilt's offense has been one of the better units in the SEC. They score 79.9 points per game, have a 45.2% field goal percentage, and shoot 32.9% from three-point range. They are a top-25 adjusted offense on KenPom, with a 118.8 rating.

Three Commodores are averaging over double digits in scoring, and Jason Edwards leads the team in scoring with 16.9 points per game. He has been the best player on the team. AJ Hoggard is also the team leader in assists, averaging 4.7 per game. They are averaging 14.1 assists per game as a team this year. The Vanderbilt offense has been solid and consistent this year, even in SEC play.

The Vandy offense has the tools to play well and should score on Texas in this game. The Commodores have the offense to beat the Longhorns' defense on this side of the court.

Final Texas-Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick

Texas has been struggling and does not offer much hope in this game against Vanderbilt. The Longhorns have a solid offense, but this defense is their kryptonite against a great Vanderbilt offense. Vanderbilt wins and covers to start the SEC tournament.

Final Texas-Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick: Vanderbilt -2.5 (-104)