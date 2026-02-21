Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Grant McCasland didn't hold back on JT Toppin's mindset following the star forward's season-ending ACL injury.

Disaster struck No. 13 Texas Tech during its matchup with the Arizona State Sun Devils on Feb. 17. Toppin tore his ACL in the second half, ultimately ending his season as the Red Raiders' national championship hopes suffer an almost-fatal blow.

McCasland talked about Toppin's situation during Friday's press conference. He got emotional about his star player's mindset despite the brutal news, showing Toppin's level of commitment to helping the team win despite being on the sidelines for the rest of the 2025-26 campaign.

“He said, ‘I just wanna play with our team. I don't know how we're gonna rebound.' That's what I love about him. He's so genuine… The joy comes in the mourning. And there's a lot of mourning,” McCasland said.

What's next for Grant McCasland, Texas Tech

It's unfortunate for Grant McCasland and No. 13 Texas Tech to play the rest of the year without JT Toppin.

Toppin has been playing at a remarkable level throughout his third season with the Red Raiders. Prior to the injury, he was earning recognition as one of the best players in the country. He averaged 21.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.7 blocks, and 1.5 steals per game throughout 25 appearances. He was shooting 54.8% from the field, including 28.1% from beyond the arc, and 57.9% from the free-throw line.

Texas Tech has a 19-7 overall record on the season, going 9-4 in its Big 12 matchups so far. They sit at fourth place in the conference standings, being above the BYU Cougars and the UCF Knights while trailing the Kansas Jayhawks and the Iowa State Cyclones.

The No. 13 Red Raiders will hope to hold down the fort at home. They host the Kansas State Wildcats as tip-off will take place on Feb. 21 at 2:30 p.m. ET.