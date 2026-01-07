Despite still having a year left in his contract, Kliff Kingsbury and the Washington Commanders mutually parted ways on Tuesday. The decision reportedly came as a surprise to some players, including Jayden Daniels, who was a strong supporter of Kingsbury.

The 46-year-old Kingsbury will be looking for a new job, and the offensive coordinator might find himself on the Baltimore Ravens, as posited by The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

“Amid recent league-wide buzz about Kliff Kingsbury’s future, many believe Baltimore, paired with Lamar Jackson, would be an ideal landing spot for the now former Commanders offensive coordinator,” wrote Russini on X.

“That will be a name to watch.”

The Ravens had a disappointing campaign, which saw them miss the playoffs. The team already fired John Harbaugh as coach after 18 seasons, opening a possible spot for Kingsbury.

The Commanders, meanwhile, stumbled to a 5-12 record, a downfall from their stirring run to the NFC Championship Game last season, as Daniels was limited to just seven games due to various injuries.

Kingsbury, who has ample experience in the NFL and in the collegiate ranks, has been cited for his work in developing quarterbacks, including Daniels, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears, and Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, among others.

While Jackson certainly is already among the league's elite signal-callers, he could still benefit from Kingsbury. The two-time MVP has been chastised for not reaching the Super Bowl despite his prolific numbers.

It will be interesting to see how things will develop in the coming days between Kingsbury and the Ravens.