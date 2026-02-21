With Texas Tech basketball star JT Toppin out for the season, there's no denying that many people in the sports world are out on the program for this year. Though the Texas Tech basketball team is hit with a reality check after the injury to Toppin, their placement in recent rankings is something to take notice of, despite the heartbreaking news of the star.

Committee chair Keith Gill was on CBS Sports College Basketball, revealing the NCAA men's top 16 seeds, with the Red Raiders holding strong as a fourth seed in the South Region, ranked 13th in the nation. When asked about the decision that Texas Tech would be a fourth seed, Gill would say that they were originally third, but after hearing the Toppin news, they dropped.

“On Wednesday, we had Texas Tech on the 3-line. When we found out about the severity of JT Toppin's injury, and when we scrubbed on Thursday morning with that knowledge, they ended up dropping to the 4-line,” Gill said.

"On Wednesday, we had Texas Tech on the 3-line. When we found out about the severity of JT Toppin's injury… they ended up dropping to the 4-line." Keith Gill explained how Texas Tech ended up as a 4-seed in the NCAA Tournament today. pic.twitter.com/Zkt1xfUOoc — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 21, 2026

To many, Toppin was one of the best players in college basketball, averaging 21.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game, but tearing his ACL in last Tuesday's loss to Arizona State was as deflating as it gets. Even CBS Sports' Matt Norlander had to get real and say that the Red Raiders' chance at a national title “have gone out the window.”

“Grant McCasland, that staff, that team, they will forge forward and try and find a path to find success down the rest of the regular season, into the Big 12 tournament, and into the NCAA tournament,” Norlander continued. “They should have that belief.”

"Texas Tech's National Championship hopes have gone out the window with this injury."@MattNorlander reacts to JT Toppin missing the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. pic.twitter.com/uVLJfcrHhQ — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 18, 2026

At any rate, Texas Tech (19-7, 9-4 in Big 12 play) looks to push forward with its next game on Saturday against Kansas State.