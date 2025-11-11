No. 4 Texas women's basketball cruised to a 100-38 win over Louisiana-Lafayette on Monday night for its 27th straight home victory, but head coach Vic Schaefer was far from pleased with how his team met the program’s expectations.

“While the statistics may say one thing, I know what I’m looking at,” Schaefer said, as reported by Sophia Sandoval of The Daily Texan. “And I just don’t think we’re playing to the standard that we have here at the University of Texas.”

The Longhorns (3-0) shot 59% from the field and forced 32 turnovers that led to 37 points, yet Schaefer said he wants to see a higher level of discipline and focus.

“I talked to them about how the University of Houston men’s team jumped Purdue in the standings,” Schaefer said. “And you know what? Why don’t we embrace that and try to jump somebody instead of having to play (them) and beat them? Why don’t we have the mindset that we’re going to go out every night and play with that edge, no matter who’s in the other locker room, who’s on the other bench? Why don’t we take that mindset of perfection, perfection in your energy, your effort and also in your execution?”

Senior center Kyla Oldacre led Texas with 19 points and seven rebounds, converting 7 of 8 shots from the floor. Justice Carlton added 13 points and four blocks, while Breya Cunningham grabbed 14 rebounds.

Graduate guard Rori Harmon continued to anchor the offense with 12 points, five assists, and three steals, moving within 29 of the school’s all-time assists record.

“Everything starts with me, and how I come into the ball, how I call the play, how I dribble into the play,” Harmon said. “If it’s not flying well, if it’s not going quick enough, all eyes are on me, and I’m good with that responsibility.”

Louisiana-Lafayette (0-3) was led by freshman Imani Daniel with 17 points. Texas will next host Texas Southern on Sunday, while the Ragin’ Cajuns travel to Nicholls State on Friday.

Reporting by Mark Rosner of the Associated Press contributed to this article.