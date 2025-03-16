Florida basketball has risen to heights not seen since the Billy Donovan years. Head coach Todd Golden has the Gators back as a top 10 program on the hardwood again ahead of March Madness.

Golden cut down the nets and hugged all of his players Sunday, commemorating Florida's Southeastern Conference title. The Gators rolled to the 86-77 win inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. He now has the Gators and their fanbase thinking about earning a high seed ahead of Thursday.

The nine-point win did more than hand Florida its first SEC title since 2014. But Golden is now part of Florida history alongside the legendary Donovan. Golden becomes only the second Gators head coach to lead the basketball team to an SEC tournament title.

Todd Golden joins Billy Donovan as the only @GatorsMBK head coaches to win the SEC tournament title in program history 🏆 pic.twitter.com/mGb1gExUHu — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Florida basketball has played 104 total seasons. Donovan emerged as its most successful coach. The Golden era didn't start fast right away in Gainesville — going 16-17 in his first season there.

But Golden produced new “Swamp Kings” on the campus two seasons later. And now await their NCAA Tournament fate.

Todd Golden sends message after joining Billy Donovan in Florida history

Donovan built a dynasty on the hardwood during his run on the campus. He produced multiple NBA draft picks while bringing the program back-to-back national titles in 2005-06 and 2006-07. Donovan turned Florida basketball into a national brand.

Golden faced the daunting task of trying to resurrect a once proud program that started to become irrelevant in the SEC. The 39-year-old also came over to the Sunshine State after guiding the University of San Francisco. He needed to make the massive jump from the West Coast Conference to the SEC.

Golden has now proven he can build conference champions in the shadow of Donovan. But he fired off a stirring message to ESPN as the confetti fell on top of him.

“I think we’re just getting started,” he told ESPN sideline reporter Jess Sims.

Golden, however, wasn't through with delivering his message while doing the famed “Gator Chomp.”

“We continue to prove who we have been all season, which is being one of the best teams in America, continuing to show that we can beat anybody in America,” Golden said while accepting the SEC title.

Golden has delivered results not seen since the Donovan years. The 39-year-old now has the campus thinking Final Four and national championship for the first time in nearly two decades.