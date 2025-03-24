Michigan State basketball is back in the Sweet 16 spotlight of March Madness. Tom Izzo has guided the Spartans here before. Except this time a Southeastern Conference challenger awaits in Ole Miss.

The No. 2 seed Spartans had to hold off a feisty New Mexico team 71-63 to move into the regional semifinals. Izzo acknowledged beforehand how tricky the Lobos would be. But the Spartans prevailed off a stifling defense that bottled UNM to tie for its second-fewest points in a game this season.

It'll be the second time MSU heads to the round of 16 in the last three seasons. Michigan State is a part of a stellar opening tournament week involving the Big Ten. Izzo, however, gave an honest reaction to facing Ole Miss next.

“I didn't know they won,” Izzo confessed with TNT Sports postgame. “Well, I've played against Chris Beard before. I know his team will come after ya tooth and nail. They're going to be good defensively and they'll play hard.”

Izzo, though, made one last request to TNT.

“Can I enjoy this until I get to the locker room?” Izzo jokingly asked. “And not worry about Chris until I get on the airplane?”

Izzo's request got acknowledged. Now he gets to focus on another Final Four coach and his team.

Looking ahead to Michigan State, Ole Miss battle involving Tom Izzo

Izzo already knows he and the Spartans have their hands full. But Beard has shared past admiration for the longtime Spartans head coach.

Beard once claimed he “idolized” Izzo during a teleconference involving Final Four coaches in 2019. Beard led Texas Tech during that period.

“He’s somebody I look up to,” Beard said in that interview. “He's been great to coaches. When I was a junior college coach, a small college coach, and a young assistant, I watched his teams practice in the open practices at the Final Four for years. It's almost surreal that we'll be having a chance to coach and play against him.”

Beard's Red Raiders team knocked off Izzo's Spartans 61-51 to advance to their first-ever national title game appearance. Texas Tech eventually fell to Virginia Tech 85-77 in overtime for the title.

Bears is now leading Ole Miss into the regional semis after dismantling Iowa State 91-78. The Rebels turned to five different scoring options who surpassed double figures: Sean Pedulla (20 points), Jaemyn Brakefield (19), Malik Dia (18), Matthew Murrell (15), and Jaylen Murray (11).

Izzo will be preparing for a multiple array of shooters. Ole Miss hit 57.9% of its threes. Izzo likely will stress ball security too in upcoming practices, as Ole Miss forced 11 steals. It'll mark the second meeting between Izzo and Beard.