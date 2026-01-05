In the upcoming WWE Unreal Season 2, the secrets of Seth Rollins' shocking return from injury at SummerSlam 2025, dubbed the “Ruse of the Century,” will be revealed.

Netflix dropped a trailer for the second season of their behind-the-scenes WWE show. It is centered around Rollins' 2025, which featured highs like winning in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night 1 and winning Money in the Bank.

WWE fans will remember his “Ruse of the Century,” which saw him fake a knee injury before cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk, who had just won the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther.

Now, the promotion is willing to reveal all. “If we can make people believe that Seth is injured,” Paul “Triple H” Levesque set up before Rollins finished his statement in the edited trailer, “That's where the magic happens.”

Lying wasn't easy for Rollins and Lynch. “Lying to my friends and family, that guilt has always hurt,” Lynch said. They even had to lie to their young daughter, Roux, who told her teacher that Rollins had a “pretend boo-boo.”

The trailer concludes with Rollins' iconic SummerSlam moment when he dropped the crutches, revealing he was healthy. “When the crutches dropped, it was a beautiful thing. It's a great thing to see,” Rollins said.

Other WWE stars in Unreal Season 2

Rollins and Lynch aren't the only WWE Superstars in Unreal Season 2. It will also delve into R-Truth/Ron Killings' release over the summer. He was eventually brought back, but even Rhea Ripley — who returns to the series — acknowledged that they were all “confused.”

Naomi, who is currently on a hiatus due to her pregnancy, is also featured in the trailer. “There was a lot that happened that led us to literally walk out,” she says in the trailer, seemingly talking about her exit alongside Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Moné) in 2022.

Additionally, country singer/professional wrestler Jelly Roll is featured in the trailer. He discusses how scared he was before making his in-ring debut at SummerSlam. “I haven't felt fear like that in a long time,” he acknowledged.

Former two-time Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green returns for the second season. She had a great 2025, though one of the lowlights was breaking her nose again. This is nothing new to Green, who says, “This was, like, my seventh broken nose. Fifth broken nose, maybe?”

WWE Unreal Season 2 will premiere on Jan. 20.