After Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James gave Luka Doncic a quarterback endorsement after a recent win, Deandre Ayton expressed frustration over JJ Redick's led offense following a 120-114 win against the Memphis Grizzlies. Redick revealed Ayton, who finished with 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting, was frustrated over his limited touches in the win.

Ayton addressed the topic during his postgame media availability, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

“I mean we're winning the right way. Bigs can’t feed themselves,” Ayton said. “I just try my best do what I can to bring effort, and I trust my playmakers out there to find me.”

“Bigs can’t feed themselves. I just try my best do what I can to bring effort and I trust my playmakers out there to find me” – Deandre Ayton after scoring 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting a game after JJ Redick said Ayton was “frustrated” by limited touches pic.twitter.com/9yG8IS19ob — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 5, 2026

Luka Doncic's 36 points on 10-of-20 attempts, including four threes, and 12-of-13 free throws led the Lakers' offense. He also had nine rebounds, and eight assists. LeBron James finished with 26 points on 8-of-14 attempts, including a pair of threes, 10 assists, and seven rebounds. Deandre Ayton added 15 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks for the Lakers.

JJ Redick doesn't know ‘what else to do' about Lakers' struggles

Article Continues Below

Lakers head coach JJ Redick discussed his team's recent offensive struggles of late, as his team isn't always executing plays called during a game. The Lakers head coach says it's a continuous pattern that's occured throughout the holiday season.

Redick hopes it won't continue to happen throughout the Lakers' regular season, he said, as ESPN's Dave McMenamin noted.

“I don’t know what else to do. It’s just like that’s happening so consistently right now,” Redick said. “I chalk it up to the holidays.”

JJ Redick said he has been perplexed by the Lakers’ lack of organization on offense, with plays he is calling either not being run, or being run wrong. “I don’t know what else to do. … It’s just like, that’s happening so consistently right now. I chalk it up to the holidays.” pic.twitter.com/yKowEdE6C0 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 3, 2026

The Lakers will face the Pelicans on Tuesday.