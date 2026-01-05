The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to survive the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18 after a missed field goal from Tyler Loop. The Steelers had just scored a go-ahead touchdown, but Chris Boswell missed the PAT to give them a three-point lead. That meant all the Ravens had to do was get in field goal range to win the game, and they got the first goal completed after a big catch from Isaiah Likely.

It was left up to Loop to finish the job with a 44-yard field goal, and as soon as it left his foot, the ball went far right, and the Steelers crowd jumped in joy.

After the game, Calvin Austin gave credit to the crowd for why Loop missed the field goal, helping the Steelers win the AFC North and advance to the playoffs.

“Our crowd was too lit today. It was no way he was going to hit that,” Austin said.

"Our crowd was too lit today. It was no way he was going to hit that," Austin said. Austin was also the player who caught the go-ahead touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers late in the game. He shared that he was going to give the ball to his father.

Austin was also the player who caught the go-ahead touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers late in the game. He shared that he was going to give the ball to his father.

“8 called the play, he called the route,” Austin said. “I went out and executed. We've been practicing that route for a little minute and you never know when it's going to come to fruition. Shout out to 8 for believing in me, and that was a perfect pass.”

Some of the players on the sideline had a feeling that Loop was going to miss it, while others didn't even want to bother to watch the kick. That happened to be the conversation between Kenneth Gainwell and Jaylen Warren.

“I was sitting there talking to Jaylen (Warren) and Jaylen said he wasn’t going to watch. I was like, ‘I’m going to watch for you.’ I said, ‘He’s gonna miss it,'” Gainwell said.

Loop indeed ended up missing, and the Steelers will fight to see another day.