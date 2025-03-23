Duke basketball star Tyrese Proctor left Baylor in an “unconscious” state. And helped seal the Blue Devils' Sweet 16 bid in March Madness.

Proctor executed this wicked crossover with under 4:50 left in the second half. He finished by nailing his three-pointer, and putting the nail into the coffin on Baylor's season.

Proctor entered the Raleigh regional as the less-heralded Blue Devils star compared to Cooper Flagg. The freshman sensation Flagg even took a viscous shot to the eye during the game. But Proctor still walked into the arena as a scoring threat to monitor on Baylor's side.

Proctor buried the Bears with the following numbers: 25 points on 9-of-10 field goal shooting, plus his seven baskets from behind the arc including that “unconscious” basket that all but assured a Duke win.

He and the top-seeded Blue Devils rolled to the 89-66 romp of the ninth seed. Proctor became the talk of Duke social media right after.

Tyrese Proctor earns internet love after dominating Duke win 

Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) reacts after scoring a basket with Duke Blue Devils guard Tyrese Proctor (5) during the first half against the Baylor Bears in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Proctor received a bevy of love on X for keeping Duke's national title pursuit alive. Including a succinct statement from the Duke basketball X account.

Related Duke Basketball NewsArticle continues below
Jan 22, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Jeff Mittie reacts against the Baylor Lady Bears during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Fans go crazy after Kansas State’s wild win over Kentucky to advance to Sweet 16
Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey, center, guards Hannah Hidalgo (3) and Sonia Citron (11) look on after winning the second round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 76-55 against Michigan at Purcell Pavilion on Sunday, March 23, 2025, in South Bend.
Why Niele Ivey played starters late in 4th quarter blowout of Michigan
Xavier Musketeers head coach Sean Miller shouts to his defense in the first half of the NCAA Tournament First Round game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Xavier Musketeers at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Friday, March 21, 2025. Xavier was eliminated from the tournament, losing 86-73, to Illinois.
Top 5 candidates to replace Sean Miller as Xavier basketball coach

Proctor even hit Duke history. The freshman joins Blue Devils legend Jason “Jay” Williams for banking the most three-pointers (19) in a three-game span. Williams delivered his mark back in 2001, per CBS Sports.

But Williams isn't the only Duke legend Proctor matched. The 20-year-old even joined his head coach Jon Scheyer in this three-point mark, per the ACC Network.

Proctor himself shared with reporters how cool of a moment it is to join his head coach in the same category. Though he tried to deflect the personal praise.

“It feels great,” Proctor shared. “But I'm just proud of our group and the way we came out.”

Proctor even had to overcome some March adversity. The Duke star dealt with a concerning knee injury back on March 1. But he showed his sharpshooter side during the survive-and-advance part of the year for every CBB team, including the Blue Devils.