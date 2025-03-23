Duke basketball star Tyrese Proctor left Baylor in an “unconscious” state. And helped seal the Blue Devils' Sweet 16 bid in March Madness.

Proctor executed this wicked crossover with under 4:50 left in the second half. He finished by nailing his three-pointer, and putting the nail into the coffin on Baylor's season.

TYRESE PROCTOR IS UNCONSCIOUS 😱 Duke is a few minutes from advancing to the Sweet 16! pic.twitter.com/3XHeAeZnie — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Proctor entered the Raleigh regional as the less-heralded Blue Devils star compared to Cooper Flagg. The freshman sensation Flagg even took a viscous shot to the eye during the game. But Proctor still walked into the arena as a scoring threat to monitor on Baylor's side.

Proctor buried the Bears with the following numbers: 25 points on 9-of-10 field goal shooting, plus his seven baskets from behind the arc including that “unconscious” basket that all but assured a Duke win.

He and the top-seeded Blue Devils rolled to the 89-66 romp of the ninth seed. Proctor became the talk of Duke social media right after.

Tyrese Proctor earns internet love after dominating Duke win

Proctor received a bevy of love on X for keeping Duke's national title pursuit alive. Including a succinct statement from the Duke basketball X account.

TYRESE PROCTOR. That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/Sc2MfkHTif — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) March 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Proctor even hit Duke history. The freshman joins Blue Devils legend Jason “Jay” Williams for banking the most three-pointers (19) in a three-game span. Williams delivered his mark back in 2001, per CBS Sports.

But Williams isn't the only Duke legend Proctor matched. The 20-year-old even joined his head coach Jon Scheyer in this three-point mark, per the ACC Network.

Tyrese Proctor is the first @DukeMBB player to make five or more 3-pointers in back-to-back NCAA tournament games since Jon Scheyer in 2010 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NThUmCVW8b — ACC Network (@accnetwork) March 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Proctor himself shared with reporters how cool of a moment it is to join his head coach in the same category. Though he tried to deflect the personal praise.

“It feels great,” Proctor shared. “But I'm just proud of our group and the way we came out.”

Proctor even had to overcome some March adversity. The Duke star dealt with a concerning knee injury back on March 1. But he showed his sharpshooter side during the survive-and-advance part of the year for every CBB team, including the Blue Devils.