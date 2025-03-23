Play is physical during the Duke basketball game Sunday against Baylor. Duke star Cooper Flagg took a tough shot to the eye in their NCAA Tournament game, per CBS Sports.

Cooper Flagg appeared to take a shot to the eye pic.twitter.com/sBW4wDc5mB — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Flagg has Duke as the only ACC team left standing in the field. The Blue Devils are trying to reach a Sweet 16 for the second year in a row under Jon Scheyer. Duke is a no. 1 seed, while the Baylor Bears are a no. 9 seed.

Flagg is recovering from a lower-body injury he sustained in the ACC conference tournament. Duke basketball was able to win that event despite the injury.

The Duke freshman is having a good tournament so far. In the team's Round of 64 win against Mount St. Mary's, Flagg scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds in just 22 minutes. He will likely play a lot more Sunday against Baylor if he is able to go.

Duke and Baylor are playing Sunday with a chance to reach the Sweet 16.

Cooper Flagg is projected to be the no. 1 NBA Draft pick

Flagg has impressed NBA executives with his play this season. The Duke freshman star leads the team in virtually every statistical category. He is averaging 18.7 points and 7.5 rebounds a game.

It's widely considered that Flagg will be the no. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. If that were the case, this year would be his only chance to lead the Blue Devils to the national championship. It's not certain though that Flagg would go to the draft.

Flagg will need a strong game to help the Blue Devils get past Baylor Sunday. The Bears have former Duke guard Jeremy Roach, who led the Blue Devils last season.

Last year, Duke reached the Elite Eight before losing to North Carolina State. The Blue Devils are led by Jon Scheyer, who is in his third season at the school.

Baylor defeated Mississippi State to reach the Round of 32. The winner of the Duke-Baylor game plays either Arizona or Oregon in the next round of the tournament.