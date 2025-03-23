The UCLA basketball program got bounced from March Madness too soon. UCLA lost 67-58 again the No. 2 seed Tennessee on Saturday night. Tennessee advances to the Sweet 16 with the victory. Unfortunately, the Bruins have to head back home while still reeling from their defeat.

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin fired back at a reporter who asked when he'll start worrying about next season immediately following the loss.

“Right now guys, it’s 12:40 am and our season just ended,” Cronin told reporters after the game. “Right now my biggest concern is how bad the seats are on Allegiant flight, on that terrible plane we’re gonna have to fly home tomorrow.”

UCLA crushed Utah State 72-47 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. They were underdogs against Tennessee, but still had hope that they could pull off the upset.

“Not next year, not right now guys,” Cronin concluded.

The Bruins will sit with this defeat for a long time before they turn their attention to next season.

UCLA basketball got into foul trouble early, could not keep up with Tennessee in first half

The Bruins rallied to keep this game close in the second half. Unfortunately, they dug themselves too deep of a hole in the first half.

Cronin admitted that Tennessee's experienced starting lineup was too big of an advantage in this game.

“Offensively, we weren't good enough,” Cronin said.

UCLA allowed Tennessee to score the last eight points of the first half, resulting in a score of 32-25 going into halftime. Their lead evaporated and it never came back.

The absence of UCLA's Skyy Clark in the first half turned out to be a big problem. Clark played only three minutes in the first half because of early foul trouble.

“Skyy not being able to play really threw us off for a long time,” Cronin said. “It messed the game up. We had a chance if that wouldn’t have happened, we might’ve had a lead at half.”

Hopefully Cronin can help his team rebound next season and get back in the NCAA Tournament.

Meanwhile, Tennessee will advance to play the winner of Illinois and Kentucky, who play on Sunday.