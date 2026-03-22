Legendary Polish and Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski’s contract with the Spanish club is set to expire at the end of the current season. The center forward has scored 11 goals in La Liga this season in 23 games, and is currently understood to be considering a move to the MLS, among other leagues, per a post on X by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

🚨🇵🇱 Robert Lewandowski’s camp, now assessing all options; including one more season on a short term deal at Barça. MLS sides and more clubs also keen, all proposals are being considered in order for Lewa to make his decision soon. 🎥➕ https://t.co/uTSX3ypbeb pic.twitter.com/Xmr2goSD1b — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 22, 2026

“Robert Lewandowski’s camp, now assessing all options; including one more season on a short term deal at Barça. MLS sides and more clubs also keen, all proposals are being considered in order for Lewa to make his decision soon,” he wrote.

While no agreement has currently been reached, with the two parties having already considered signing a short-term deal. However, Lewandowski also has options across the MLS and the Saudi Pro League, with the decision understood to be down to the former Borussia Dortmund man.

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In addition to his 11 goals, he also has two assists in the league this season. Lewandowski has also scored twice and has one assist in the UEFA Champions League this season.

Overall, he has 117 goals and 21 assists in 183 appearances, which includes 156 starts. Previously, Lewandowski was understood to be willing to take a significant pay cut to stay another season. Talks have already been ongoing between his camp, led by agent Pini Zahavi, and Barcelona club president Joan Laporta.

Manager Hansi Flick is understood to be hoping for a renewal, with a decision expected to arrive at some point in April. Despite his age and the consistent trouble with injuries this season, Lewandowski is still one of the most lethal strikers in Europe, and a host of clubs can be expected to continue showing interest until a decision is made.

Apart from MLS and the Saudi League, the 37-year-old is also understood to have generated interest from other European clubs. However, for now, it appears as though how the negotiations go with Barcelona will have a major say in where Lewandowski ends up playing the next season.