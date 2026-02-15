UCLA basketball had a big matchup against Michigan on Valentine's Day, but they were not prepared for what was to come. They ended up losing 86-56, and it was one of the worst losses in a while. Head coach Mick Cronin was not happy with the effort, more specifically in the second half, which is where things took a turn for the worse.

“Yeah, look, we just–we were awful in the second half,” Cronin said. “We were God-awful; we missed eight unguarded 3s–unguarded. If you're going to come in here and win, you've got to score. That said, we've got some guys that won't pass the ball–that's frustrating–we have some guys who have no interest–this is the worst second-half defensive field-goal percentage of my career in 23 years.”

With losses like this, coaches usually try to find anything that can help, and Cronin suggested that a lineup change could be on the way.

“I've addressed it all year, and it will be addressed with one lineup change, maybe more,” Cronin said.

Cronin knows the type of players that he needs to succeed, and he's willing to make changes wherever he needs.

“Yeah, I'm searching for guys that will play for the team and not for stats–I thought we took some horrendous, horrendous shots today and the whole game plan was, do not take a bad shot or do not turn the ball over,” Cronin said. “There was a stretch we did not do that and we looked like a really good team and then we started taking the bad shots and part of that is Donny and Book missed eight unguarded 3s–I mean literally unguarded.”

It will be interesting to see what changes Cronin decides to make as the season continues.