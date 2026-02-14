The UCLA basketball team hopes to pick up a huge Big Ten win on Saturday over Michigan. UCLA is going into the game with some tough injury news about their star guard, Skyy Clark. Clark is questionable for the game, per CBS Sports.

The UCLA star averages 13.5 points per game this season. He has not played since January 3. Clark is dealing with a hamstring problem. Clark is also averaging a little more than two rebounds and two assists per contest.

UCLA has a 17-7 overall record on the season, with a 9-4 conference mark. The Bruins have won back-to-back games, over Rutgers and Washington.

Clark is in his fourth year playing college basketball. He has also played for Illinois and Louisville.

UCLA hopes to make the NCAA Tournament this season

The Bruins are known as a blue-blood in college basketball. UCLA is led by head coach Mick Cronin. The coach took UCLA to the Final Four back during the 2020-21 campaign.

Cronin has been frustrated at times this season with the play of his team. In a recent game against Indiana, UCLA lost a heartbreaker in double-overtime at home. Since that game, UCLA hasn't suffered another loss.

UCLA basketball would love to have Clark back on the floor Saturday. The guard is one of the team's best perimeter shooters. He is shooting close to 50 percent this season from three-point range.

Cronin said recently his guard Clark is working hard to return to the floor.

“He's doing court work, he's going to practice some today. When you have a bad hamstring injury, every day I live in fear of how he's going to react to what we let him do, you know, because it's got to be a forward progress, you can't have setbacks. So he is going to practice some today,” Cronin said on February 6, per 247 Sports.

The Bruins play Michigan on Saturday at 12:45 ET. Michigan enters the game with a 23-1 record. Time will tell if Clark is able to return to the floor in that game.