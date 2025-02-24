Mick Cronin and the UCLA Bruins honored the late legend Bill Walton with a solid 69-61 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday.

The win over the Buckeyes marked the 500th win of Cronin's career. He's been coaching the Bruins since 2019, leading them to an appearance in the national championship game and two Sweet 16 finishes.

Cronin reflected on his personal milestone after the game. He did not pay much mind to it, turning the attention over to the importance of honoring Walton instead.

Walton, who died in May 2024 at age 71, won two national championships in 1972 and 1973 during his collegiate career with the Bruins. He is often seen as one of the best players to have played for the program.

“Legacy's overrated, … I'm not a guy who has memorabilia. … My family's into it, but I'm really not,” Cronin said.

“Today is about Bill [Walton]. He was UCLA. This is a really special day.”

What's next for Mick Cronin, UCLA Bruins

It was a solid victory for Mick Cronin and the UCLA Bruins, being in the mix for postseason action.

Both sides traded blows throughout the entirety of the matchup. The margin stayed within single digits, going down to the wire until UCLA fended off Ohio State's advances to earn the win.

Four players scored in double-digits for the Bruins. Eric Dailey Jr. led the way with 20 points and eight rebounds. Skyy Clark followed suit with 13 points, Sebastian Mack put up 11 points while Aday Mara contributed with 10 points and nine rebounds.

UCLA improved to 20-8 on the season, going 11-6 after 17 games of Big Ten Play. They are sixth in the conference standings, trailing the Michigan State Spartans by 2.5 games for the top spot.

Coming off Sunday's win over the Buckeyes, the Bruins will prepare for their next matchup, being against a ranked opponent. They face the No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers on Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET.