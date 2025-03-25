The 2025 NCAA Tournament is shaping up to be one of the most exciting and competitive in recent years of women's college basketball. UCLA, in particular, stands out as a powerhouse that has the talent, depth, and experience to contend for the championship behind superstar Lauren Betts, who's proving she has the elite high ceiling needed to lead a team all the way.

UCLA earned the No. 1 overall seed for the first time in history thanks to the dominant style of play that Betts leads, which resulted in a 30-2 overall record. The team came out of the campaign with the regular-season and tournament titles in an absolutely stacked Big Ten conference and might have the most momentum of any squad coming into March Madness.

To add to their good fortune, the Bruins arguably have the easiest path to the title out of any top-seeded program. Most likely only South Carolina stands in their way, and they've already decisively beaten the Gamecocks when they went head-to-head, so this could be their best chance to cut down the nets since 1984 – and for the first time in the NCAA era.

With UCLA arguably having its best season in program history and already having claimed the conference title, what would be a better way to cap the campaign off than with a national championship ring?

Multiple factors make the UCLA women's basketball team a championship-caliber competitor, including its cohesive roster, intimidating defense, and ability to put up consistent results.

Intimidating record

UCLA had a dominant showing throughout the regular season, dropping only two games to intercity rival USC before getting revenge in the Big Ten Tournament championship. The Bruins have brought that victory mindset into March Madness, easily handling their first two opponents.

Despite starting close against Richmond, UCLA broke away in the second half and never looked back en route to a solid 84-67 win. The team outrebounded the Spiders 40-28 and outscored them 29-7 heading into the game's final frame. Meanwhile, there was no slow start versus Southern at all as the Bruins steamrolled their way to an 84-46 victory, with the 38-point winning margin being their largest in postseason history.

Even if some argue that UCLA is facing real competition yet, it's a positive sign that the squad isn't struggling against sides it should be able to beat, and it acts as practice for the tougher competitors the team knows is coming.

The UCLA women's basketball team has an incredible depth of talent

The Bruins boast exceptional talent across their roster. They've built a well-rounded group of upperclassmen and underclassmen that bring a mix of the energy and creativity that's necessary for their games to gel together on the court. The experience at the guard position and the overall depth of the lineup, exemplified perfectly in third-season players Gabriela Jaquez, Londynn Jones, and Kiki Rice, are some of the biggest assets working in UCLA's favor.

Of course, players like Betts, at 6-foot-7, naturally stand out for aspects like rebounding and defensive playmaking, but that doesn't mean her contributions should be downplayed. Even when swarmed by defenders, she can still score at will. The junior phenom, who averaged 19.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks this season, has been excelling in her two years as a Bruin and is a major factor in whether the team reaches its top-seeded potential.

The transfer from Stanford has so far lived up to the hype in the tournament, becoming the first UCLA player to reach the 30-point, 10-rebound benchmark with her 30 points and 14 boards in the win over Richmond. Betts' presence makes it difficult for other teams to match up with the Bruins, which they take advantage of very successfully.

Bruins' defensive prowess

The UCLA women's basketball team's success in the tournament will also heavily hinge on its commitment to putting up a defensive front. March Madness is a stage where any game can be decided by a few points, so intensity on defense can be a huge difference-maker.

Luckily for the Bruins, head coach Cori Close emphasizes team-centered defense, forcing turnovers, contesting shots, and controlling the paint, which are all traits that'll come in handy against opponents the likes of LSU, NC State, and UConn.

The Bruins are easily one of the most dangerous teams in the Big Dance, and their ability to adapt to different styles of play in addition to a proven track record across regular-season and postseason play have them primed for a successful March Madness run. With a strong combination of skilled players, a deep roster, elite defense, and seasoned leadership from the coaching staff, the UCLA women's basketball team has all the ingredients needed to take home its first NCAA Tournament title in 2025.