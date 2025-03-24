To Have and to Holt! The Circle stars Darian Holt and Jadejha Edwards announced on social media their wedding date. The couple shared via X that their expected wedding date is May 10, 2025. The two announced their engagement on New Year’s Day after meeting on The Circle over a year ago.

Darian and Jadejha, who were both cast in the seventh season of the American version of The Circle, traveled to Atlanta to film the series in the beginning of 2024. Although they had the choice to “catfish” as someone else, both chose to play as themselves. This made it possible for them to connect nearly immediately when the game began. Prior to Darian's elimination more than halfway through the season, they flirted for the majority of their time together. The two spent Darian’s final moment together and even shared a kiss.

Last year the two shared their experiences on the show during an interview with Parade.

“But there was a very short period of time where I was like, ‘Okay, this is going a little too well. What if this is a dad playing his son, or what if this is his current girlfriend playing him? Dang, I don't even get a chance for him in real life because he's already got a girlfriend!' So, I did freak out a little bit. It was crazy. I would have never met him in real life. I mean, I'm sure that now that I know him, we have a lot of close ties where we definitely could have crossed paths before and just never thought about it. Sometimes you really do just have to meet the right person at the right time,” she said.

“As soon as I walked in the room, I was like, ‘First of all, she's real. Damn!' She's really beautiful and pretty. Wow.' So, we get to talking. The chemistry seemed to be there. And we just started locking the eyes. There's a lot of blushing and stuff going on. And the moment presented itself. And then both just went in, and there we go,” he added.

The two The Circle stars announced their engagement back in January in a joint Instagram post. The couple were seen in front of a heart-shaped arch of roses with a neon sign that read, “Will you marry me?”

Darian was already well-known on social media before he joined The Circle. After his sixth-grade classmates mispronounced his fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., as “Apple Fried Apple,” the Alcorn State University alumnus went viral on social media. After the video received millions of views, Apple Fried Apple was transformed into a youth group that introduces HBCUs and Black Greek Life to students. Additionally, Jadejha belongs to a D9 organization as well, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

The Circle is currently streaming on Netflix.