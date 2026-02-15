Alex Karaban achieved an impressive career feat following the No. 6 UConn Huskies' 79-75 win over the Georgetown Hoyas on Saturday evening.

Karaban is going through the fourth season of his collegiate career with the Huskies. After redshirting as a freshman, Karaban has since embraced full-time responsibilities as one of the program's best stars. These past seasons have seen him grow into one of the top players in the sport, being a two-way standout on the wing.

Throughout his tenure at UConn, Karaban has experienced a lot of winning. And after leading the squad with a stat line of 18 points, three rebounds and two steals, he made program history. He became the all-time winningest player in Huskies history after earning his 116th win and counting.

UConn LEGEND 💯 pic.twitter.com/HFDH1KEkdE — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 15, 2026

How Alex Karaban, UConn played against Georgetown

It marks an impressive achievement for Alex Karaban to earn throughout his career at UConn. Helping them take down their conference foe in Georgetown was the cherry on top.

The Huskies boasted the advantage for most of the game, leading 41-33 at halftime. The Hoyas fought back in the second half as they cut the deficit down to make it a close one. Howeer, their efforts weren't enough as UConn made big plays down the stretch to pull away with the win at home.

Five players scored in double-digits for UConn in the win, including Karaban. He shot 5-of-8 from the field, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. Solo Ball led the team with 20 points, six rebounds and four assists. Silas Demary Jr came next with a near-triple double of 15 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. Meanwhile, Braylon Mullins and Eric Reibe provided 10 points each.

UConn improved to a 24-2 overall record, going 14-1 in its Big East matchups so far. They control the top spot in the conference standings, being above the St. John's Red Storm and the Villanova Wildcats.

The No. 6 Huskies will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Creighton Blue Jays on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. ET.