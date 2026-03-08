The Cincinnati Bengals need to be aggressive when upgrading the roster this offseason. The Ravens just added Maxx Crosby, which should make it all the more difficult to protect QB Joe Burrow. Cincinnati may be willing to roll into the 2026 season with the same backup quarterback solution in case of another Burrow injury.

Bengals QB Joe Flacco would consider a return to Cincinnati this offseason, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. However, there is one big caveat that could lead Flacco to sign elsewhere.

“Veteran QB Joe Flacco, who will be a free agent Monday, wants an opportunity to at least compete for a starting job,” Pelissero wrote on Sunday. “But if he’s a backup, sources say, Flacco would strongly consider a return to Cincinnati, where he filled in for Joe Burrow last fall and made his first Pro Bowl.”

The Bengals acquired Flacco from the Browns in October after Burrow went down with a turf toe injury. Cincinnati brought him in as a starting quarterback while they waited for Burrow to get healthy.

Flacco played well in 2025 for the Bengals, so it makes sense that he wants another chance at a starting job.

The veteran quarterback logged 1,664 passing yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions during his stint with the Bengals. That is impressive considering he joined the team in the middle of the season.

Cincinnati went 3-6 overall in game when Flacco played in 2025, including a 1-6 record as a starter.

The Bengals may need to find another backup quarterback if Flacco leaves for greener pastures. Jake Browning is set to hit free agency, which leaves only Sean Clifford on the roster behind Burrow.

As for Flacco, there many not be many opportunities in the NFL where he can compete for a starting job. The best landing spots for Flacco could include the Cardinals, Vikings, and Jets.

It will be interesting to see if Flacco has a strong market for his services during NFL free agency.