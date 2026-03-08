UFC President Dana White has been vocal about his plans to book fighters for the upcoming June 14 card at The White House, stating anyone unreliable will not be scheduled to fight in the nation's capital. For this reason, UFC legend Conor McGregor has been a snub each time White is asked about the roster of fighters set to appear, but he recently gave some insight on when McGregor may be returning to the octagon.

While Conor McGregor was originally rumored to be fighting Colby Covington at The White House, Dana White quickly shot down an prospects of that fight coming to fruition. Then, the rescheduled bout between McGregor and former challenger Michael Chandler also fizzled out thanks to the Irish star's inconsistencies.

🚨 Conor McGregor says he was originally supposed to fight Michael Chandler at the White House, but the UFC changed their mind and kept making different offers 😬 He says the vibes he's getting is he'll be fighting the winner of the BMF title fight between Oliveira and Holloway… pic.twitter.com/6TeIMQft11 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 7, 2026

McGregor has emphatically voiced his desires to appear on the card, “It get's me back in there, but you know, they veered off and I'm not gonna be too picky. I have to get back, I'm eager to get back…sorry Chandler, it is what it is.”

Article Continues Below

With the card being just months away and still no word on McGregor's status in terms of his health or training camps, Dana White made the ultimate decision to leave McGregor off The White House card. However, he recently gave positive word on McGregor's return to action.

“We are definitely talking to Conor,” White said.

When asked regarding a potential timeline for a McGregor return, White said they were “not even close” to pinning down an event for him to compete at.

Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje will headline the June 14 card with a fight between Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane as the Co-Main Event. Names like Sean O'Malley, Diego Lopes, Michael Chandler, and Bo Nickal are already schedule as UFC Freedom Fights 250 should be a historic event, even without the UFC's most influential fighter in McGregor.