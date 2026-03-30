With Luis Robert Jr. getting a scheduled rest on Monday, manager Carlos Mendoza is sliding his young rookie out of right field and into center, as the Mets continue to navigate their outfield depth with care. Brett Baty steps in at right field, while Jared Young gets the nod at first base and Jorge Polanco slides into the DH spot to round out the lineup.

The move is exactly what Mendoza telegraphed on Sunday. With Robert Jr. earmarked for regular days off throughout the season, particularly during early stretches of heavy scheduling, Benge was always the contingency plan for center. Now the 23-year-old gets his shot at the premium position.

It has been quite the opening week for Benge, who has done nothing but impress since the calendar flipped to 2026. The Oklahoma State product was the Mets' first-round pick (19th overall) in 2024 and entered this season ranked as MLB's No. 16 overall prospect. He earned his way onto the Opening Day roster with a sterling spring training, slashing .366/.435/.439 during Grapefruit League play while displaying the contact skills and defensive instincts that Mendoza praised from day one.

His actual debut didn't disappoint either. On Opening Day against Pittsburgh, Benge homered in the sixth inning off Justin Lawrence, a solo blast to right, making him the first Met to go deep in his MLB debut since Cliff Floyd back in 2004.

Welcome to the show, Carson Benge! pic.twitter.com/Lq8tI07MkO — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) March 26, 2026

He finished the day 1-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base, and was rewarded with a curtain call from a roaring Citi Field crowd. After the game, he was candid about the emotional weight of the moment, noting that 22 friends and family members were in attendance.

Through the early days of the season, Benge has looked every bit the part of a big leaguer — comfortable in the box, sound in the field, and unbothered by the magnitude of the stage. Monday's start in center is the next step in what figures to be a long, exciting chapter for one of baseball's most intriguing young talents.