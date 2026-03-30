South Carolina has been one the nation’s elite college basketball programs over the past decade. The Gamecocks are looking for their sixth Final Four appearance in as many seasons, behind a veteran core that includes senior guards Raven Johnson and Ta’Niya Latson and junior guard Tessa Johnson. But in order for South Carolina to find March Madness success, they need meaningful production from younger players such as freshman guard Agot Makeer.

Agot Makeer committed to South Carolina as one of the top-five ranked recruits in the country in the class of 2025. She played her senior year of high school basketball at the famed Monteverde Academy, the school that has produced recent women’s basketball talents in Ohio State’s Jaloni Cambridge and Tennessee’s Janiah Barker.

But as good as freshman were back during their grade school days, the NCAA can be a major adjustment. Makeer has found herself as the fourth or fifth guard in South Carolina’s rotation, juggling playing time alongside sophomore Maddy McDaniel. It also didn’t help that she’s been sidelined at various points this season.

Back in December, she was out nearly a month while in concussion protocol. Then in late January, she suffered a leg injury that kept her out a couple of weeks. But since returning, she’s been thrown into the water so to speak, and she can’t help but swim.

“I think mentally has been the biggest adjustment,” Makeer told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview. “I feel like my freshman year has been inconsistent with me being out, in my play and pretty much everything. But I feel like coming in now, I don’t really have an option but to be ready to go.”

Agot Makeer making March Madness impact

Makeer started off March Madness with a bang, dropping 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting in South Carolina’s opening round win against Southern. It was a well-rounded game for her with three rebounds, three assists, three steals and one blocked shot.

In South Carolina’s round of 32 win against USC, Makeer turned in another one of her best games of the season with 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting, two rebounds, three assists, four steals and one blocked shot.

And most recently, during the Gamecocks’ Sweet 16 win against Oklahoma, Makeer was the team’s fourth-leading scorer with 10 points. She shot 4-of-9 from the field, 1-of-2 from 3-point range, and also added two rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Makeer had begun settling into her role even before the NCAA Tournament began with solid showing in the SEC Tournament. For her, her role consists of being able to make a difference on both ends of the court.

“It’s to impact both sides of the ball,” Makeer said. “Definitely getting deflections, getting steals, but also getting up the floor and trying to make plays for myself and others.”

While Makeer has been able to find space for herself to impact the game offensively, especially moving without the ball, one of the greatest strengths she’s been able to bring to South Carolina has been her defense. She has the tools and the frame to be an effective perimeter defender.

Makeer has the best defensive rating amongst South Carolina’s guards at 77.7, as per Sports Reference. That’s tied for second overall with Adhel Tac, and only behind Madina Okot who is the Gamecocks’ interior anchor and rim protector.

When Makeer takes the floor, it doesn’t matter who is playing opposite her, she believes she can make it difficult on anyone with her defensive ability.

“I’d say just fearing nobody. I feel like that’s the big part, the mental game,” Makeer said. “Just believing in myself that I can hang with the best of the best has been very good for me.”

Makeer has appeared in 29 games this season, including six starts, at a little over 18 minutes per game. She’s averaging 6.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 65.9 percent from the free-throw line.

Although her 3-point percentage isn’t as efficient (21 percent), she’s shown the ability to get open and knock down the corner three off the catch. As she continues her college career, her shooting is definitely something that will improve.

Take her teammate Raven Johnson for example. Johnson is shooting a career-high 40.6 percent from the 3-point line this season, while taking close to three attempts per game. She’s effectively turned what was once a weakness (22.1 percent the past four years), into a major strength.

In fact, Makeer has looked to her, along with Tessa Johnson and Ta’Niya Latson, as an example to help ease her transition to the college game.

“I feel like as a freshman, you can’t hang on or dwell on stuff that you shouldn’t be dwelling on,” Makeer said. “Going on to the next, playing the next game, next everything is what you need to do. I think them being here before me has been really comforting.”

With South Carolina’s eyes set on returning to the Final Four, they first have to go through TCU in the Elite Eight on Monday. Makeer’s confidence grows with each passing day as she learns what it takes to be successful in March Madness.

She has her eyes on the ultimate prize, and is hoping she can help South Carolina achieve their goal.

“It’s been super fun. I feel like I’m taking it all in, but also it’s just basketball at the end of the day,” Makeer said. “Just playing with that pride. I feel like I got a sense of what a tournament feels like with the SEC Tournament, so I feel like I was just ready to go … being consistent, being impactful and hopefully winning a national championship.”