Adore Bryant, the daughter of Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant, paid tribute to her mother in a big way. Adore was recently initiated into the Gamma Theta chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. Her mother, a Hampton University alumna, was also initiated into the sorority from the Gamma Theta chapter. A huge part of her HBCU legacy is the iconic photo of her following her initiation into the sorority in 1990.

On Monday, in a post to her Instagram, she posted her recreation of the photo and a caption about her feelings after being initiated into the sorority.

“Legacy.

I have fulfilled a life long dream of entering into the sisterhood Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. A dream that completes my mother’s legacy.

To you, Soror Mommy, I thank you for showing me the meaning of lifelong sisterhood and service.

As I follow in the footsteps of the distinguished Gamma Theta women whom have come before me, I am forever grateful for the ability to be apart of something GreaTer.

To my Gorgeous and Talented line sisters, I thank you all for pouring into me endless love, support, and sisterhood that will last a lifetime.

Beauty Unparalleled, Grace Undefined, An Alpha Kappa Alpha Woman is one of a kind.

45 ΓΘ 90

52 ΓΘ 26″

Adore is the latest member of the Bryant family to join Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. Her twin sister Angel, who currently attends Spelman College, was initiated into the Mu Phi chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha last Fall.