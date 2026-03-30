Every March, someone delivered an iconic moment that will live on in March Madness history forever. While there have been a few candidates this year, UConn's Braylon Mullins thrust himself to the top of the list on Sunday with a game-winner from the logo to beat Duke 73-72 in the Elite Eight and send UConn to the Final Four for the third time in the last four years.

But is Mullins' shot the best in the 21st century? Over the years, there have been a ton of worthy moments that could go on this list. Here, we narrow it down to just five. Where does Mullins' shot rank?

Honorable mention: Kansas G Mario Chalmers (2008 National Championship Game) Michigan G Trey Burke (2013 Sweet 16), Northern Iowa G Ali Farokhmanesh (2010 Round of 32)

5. San Diego State G Lamont Butler vs. Florida Atlantic (2023 Final Four)

The 2023 NCAA Tournament was a bit of a wonky one, and it ended up with a Final Four matchup between No. 5 seed San Diego State and No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic. The Owls, led by now-Michigan head coach Dusty May, featured a number of players who would go on to star at high-major programs, while the Aztecs had knocked off top overall seed Alabama on their way to the Final Four.

The game went back-and-forth, as expected, but the Owls emerged with a one-point lead as the clock ticked down. Butler drove down to his right, crossed back to his left, and sent San Diego State to the national title game.

SAN DIEGO STATE WILL PLAY FOR THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP pic.twitter.com/5NWXWvl138 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) April 2, 2023

This ranking takes a bit of a hit because San Diego State got waxed by UConn in the title game, but Butler's shot is the most iconic moment in the history of a proud basketball program.

4. North Carolina F Luke Maye vs. Kentucky (2017 Elite Eight)

North Carolina was on a revenge tour in 2017 from another shot that shows up later on this list, and the Tar Heels tore through the regular season and NCAA Tournament to set up a blockbuster Elite Eight clash with a very good Kentucky team led by De'Aaron Fox, Bam Adebayo and Malik Monk.

Kentucky was on fire, coming off of a dominant Sweet 16 win over Lonzo Ball's UCLA squad, but North Carolina looked to be in control of this regional final in the waning minutes. However, Monk had other ideas. The sharpshooter drilled two very difficult 3-pointers on the move to tie the game at 73. Roy Williams elected not to call a timeout, and the rest is history.

8 years since the Luke Maye shot. It still gives me chills. pic.twitter.com/RDIIiv6Hjc — Jacob Rhymer (@Rhymetime05) March 26, 2025

North Carolina would go on to complete their mission and cut down the nets as national champions. Maye might now be known more as the older brother of Patriots star quarterback Drake Maye, but his name will live on in March Madness lore forever.

3. Gonzaga G Jalen Suggs vs. UCLA (2021 Final Four)

Mark Few has had a number of elite teams at Gonzaga, but perhaps none of them stack up to his 2021 Bulldogs squad. Jalen Suggs and Drew Timme led a squad that featured seven future NBA players to a 30-0 record into the Final Four against a plucky UCLA team, a No. 11 seed that played its way into the Big Dance in the First Four.

However, the Bruins were up for the challenge in Houston in 2021. Mick Cronin's Bruins took the unbeaten Zags all the way to overtime, and Johnny Juzang's putback bucket with 3.3 seconds left in the extra period appeared to send things to double overtime. But Suggs had other ideas.

WHAT. JUST. HAPPENED. GONZAGA STAYS UNDEFEATED AT THE BUZZER! pic.twitter.com/27I8a2A9DA — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 4, 2021

Unfortunately, Gonzaga failed to complete the perfect season a few nights later against Baylor, but Suggs' shot is still one of the most improbable in the history of the tournament and capped an epic national semifinal between two elite programs.

2. UConn G Braylon Mullins vs. Duke (2026 Elite Eight)

UConn's entire journey through Sunday's Elite Eight game is truly unbelievable. The Huskies were undersized, started 1-for-18 from 3-point land, and just struggled to score against Duke's elite defense all afternoon long. The Blue Devils took a 19-point lead and seemed poised for a return to the Final Four seeking revenge after a heartbreaking loss to Houston in the national semifinal in 2025.

UConn finally started to make some shots, clawing back into the game basket by basket. However, it seemed as if Duke would still have the chance to salt the game away from the free throw line. Then, Cayden Boozer threw the ball away and Braylon Mullins, previously 0-for-4 from 3-point land on the day, found himself with the ball at the logo with the clock winding down and the chance to cap off one of the all-time chaotic comebacks in March Madness history.

THE STEAL!! BRAYLON MULLINS FROM HALF COURT!! UCONN OMFFMMGGMMGMGGMMGMGNNGNG!! FINAL FOUR BOUND!!

pic.twitter.com/cmVFjwct8d — NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) March 29, 2026

In a moment, Mullins went from an underperforming potential lottery pick in a big game to a March legend. The UConn bench exploded onto the court. Dan Hurley may or may not have headbutted an official. And the Huskies are heading to the Final Four, seeking their third title in four years.

1. Villanova F Kris Jenkins vs. North Carolina (2016 National Championship Game)

While Mullins' shot capped an unthinkable comeback, it's not quite enough to top Kris Jenkins in 2016. The shot that gave Villanova a national title, its first of two under Jay Wright, is still the best and most iconic shot in the history of March Madness.

Villanova and North Carolina played an epic championship game, one that would have ranked among the best ever even without Jenkins' heroics. North Carolina's Marcus Paige tied the game with a double-clutch 3-pointer that now lives as the best forgotten moment in the history of the sport.

But there was still 4.7 seconds on the clock, and everyone remembers where they were when they heard Jim Nantz.

“Gives it to Jenkins, for the championship…”