No. 8 TCU may have committed 15 turnovers against BYU, but that didn't stop the team from earning a 72-48 blowout win. The Horned Frogs largely have transfer star Olivia Miles to thank for the victory after her 12-point, 12-rebound, 10-assist triple-double performance helped carry the team to its 12th straight win over a Big 12 opponent.

The feat marked the 10th triple-double of Miles' college career as TCU remained one of the only two teams in the country to win every game so far this season by double digits. Miles, who transferred from Notre Dame, has earned a spot on the Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year Watch List and already reached other career milestones this season, surpassing 1,500 career points in November.

Miles, Clara Silva, who had a team-high 15 points and seven boards, and the Horned Frogs managed to hand BYU its second loss of the campaign and its first at home. Despite efforts from Sydney Benally, who led with 18 points, and others to try and keep the contest close, the Cougars were never able to capture the lead. This earned praise for TCU, even from the opposing side's courtside leadership.

“I give credit to TCU, they're a great team. I thought we did a decent job for about 28 minutes of the game, had some errors that we need to evaluate gameplan-wise, but overall, I like the fight and hope to be able to play them again later in the season,” BYU head coach Lee Cummard said. “I wish we could have been successful for [our fans] tonight, but I'm really grateful for that turnout.”

TCU will be back in action to defend its undefeated streak on the road Saturday night against Utah.