UConn Huskies coach Dan Hurley did not hold back after No. 3 UConn fell 71 to 67 to No. 4 Arizona in a game that tested the Huskies physically and mentally.

“We got punked,” Hurley said. “It's going to be a bad film session coming out of here. There's a street fight going on in the paint, and you know, men can't watch fights. You can't stand on the outside when your buddies are in a fight. You get into the fight. You don't stand on the periphery of the fight. We'll see a lot of clips where guys were not in the fight with their teammates.”

After the loss, Hurley clearly lamented what he called a squandered chance to beat one of the top teams in the country. His comparison grew sharper as he repeated that men do not watch fights. Instead, he needs his players to step inside the action rather than hover on the edge.

No excuses for UConn despite missing key players

UConn was again without senior center Tarris Reed Jr., who is dealing with a sprained ankle. His absence left a clear void inside as Arizona won the rebounding battle by 20. Hurley said the Huskies are becoming the capital of the world for ankle sprains. However, he added that the team needs its full roster available to reach its full potential. He said the loss felt brutal because UConn had rallied from 13 down and briefly took a late lead. But did not have enough to finish.

Freshman Eric Reibe scored 15 points and tied the game on a late three-pointer. But missed two free throws in the final seconds that would have pulled UConn even. Alex Karaban and Solo Ball each had quiet stretches on a night in which the Huskies struggled to find consistent perimeter rhythm.

Hurley said UConn will respond with anger and urgency Sunday against Bryant. He also said this nonconference stretch still offers several chances to show the toughness he felt was missing. The coach insisted that UConn has the talent and depth to compete at the highest level once it is healthy and whole again.