The New England Patriots are once again one of the elite teams in the NFL. They have risen from the bottom of the AFC East to the top spot and they have become the No. 2 seed in the AFC behind the Denver Broncos. The Patriots appear to be prepared for the battle and should have an excellent chance of advancing deep into the AFC playoff structure and possibly go to the Super Bowl.

This is no illusion. This is not a team that has used up all its magic just to get to the playoffs. This is a team that has grown quite a bit as the season has progressed. The Patriots may very well prove themselves to be worthy successors to the Belichick-Brady 6-time champions.

The Patriots are worthy of consideration. This is a strong team with a dynamic quarterback, a powerful running game, a defense that can shut down opponents and the confidence to go a long way. All it has to do now is prove itself in the postseason.

They have a coach in Mike Vrabel who has built a culture of his own. His coaching style is based on honesty in all situations, saying the most challenging things to his players but also thanking them for the work they have put in to improve on a daily basis.

The Patriots certainly face a challenge from a very good Los Angeles Chargers team that has its own positive culture under Jim Harbaugh and one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league in Justin Herbert. However, there is no fear on the New England sidelines and they could dominate Sunday night's confrontation.

Maye will throw for 275 yards and 2 TDs

Drake Maye has become a legitimate MVP candidate this season and the honor will almost certainly come down to Matthew Stafford of the Rams and the Patriots quarterback. Stafford probably had the edge through November, but the last month of the season belonged to Maye.

The numbers are quite remarkable as Maye has completed 354 of 492 passes for an eye-catching 72.0 completion percentage. He has thrown for 4,394 yards and an impressive 8.9 yards per pass. He has a 31-8 TD-interception ratio that brings back memories of the Brady era.

The improvement from his rookie year is dramatic. While Vrabel deserves a lot of credit, offensive coordinator Josh McDanielshas demonstrated his ability once again. He has given the quarterback the large and small details that a quarterback needs to rise to the top of the heap.

Diggs will have 85-plus receiving yard; Henderson will add 75-plus rushing yards

Stefon Diggs may face an offseason of uncertainty due to his legal problems, but he has been a star in his first year with the Patriots. He has caught 85 of 102 targets for 1,013 yards and 4 touchdowns. Tight end Hunter Henry is a dependable target who is excellent in the red zone and on third downs. He caught 60-768-7 during the regular season with 42 of his receptions resulting in first downs.

In addition to those two, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins and DeMario Douglas are key contributors to the passing game. Boutte may be the biggest threat on deep passes.

In addition to the high-powered passing game, rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson and dependable veteran Rhamondre Stevenson are capable of producing big numbers and taking pressure off of Maye. Henderson ran for 911 yards and averaged 5.1 yards per carry while scoring 9 touchdowns, while Stevenson rushed for 603 yards and 7 touchdowns. Both are solid receivers who can make key 3rd-down catches that keep drives alive.

Landry and Chaisson will register 2.5-plus sacks

The Patriots defense may not get the credit it deserves because of the success of the offense. However, the Patriots have allowed just 18.8 points per game, a figure that ranks 4th in the NFL. They rank 8th in the league in yards allowed, giving up 295.2 yards per game.

The New England defense is not loaded with superstars, but LBs Harold Landry and K'Lavon Chaisson have both been difference makers with their pass rush. Landry leads the Patriots with 8.5 sacks, and he also has 49 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 1 forced fumble. Chaisson is right behind with 7.5 sacks, 31 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovered for a touchdown.

Cornerback Marcus Jones is a dynamic threat in the secondary and on special teams. He led the Pats with 11 passes defensed and was second with3 interceptions. Jones also had 65 tackles, 8 tackles for loss and 1 fumble recovery. He had 363 yards returning punts, averaging 17.3 yards per return along with 2 touchdowns, including a long of 94 yards.