Following an extremely successful first season, WWE is set to continue its Unreal series on Netflix, with an upcoming Season 2 set to release on Jan. 20. However, after missing out on the first season, former World Champion Seth Rollins has officially joined the cast list for the series' sequel.

Recently speaking on Busted Open Radio, Rollins opened up about his “difficult relationship” with the show and explained his struggles with the show's concept. Despite being a part of the cast alongside many other WWE Superstars, “The Visionary” claimed that the “point of having to really break kayfabe” hurt him.

“I have a really difficult relationship with the show in general. I’m younger, I’m under 40 still, but I have like an old school mentality, so for me to be pushed to the point of having to really break kayfabe, it hurts me a bit,” Rollins said. “It’s difficult, but I will say there are some things I want to protect, because I do believe the grey area in our business is what makes things special, that believability.

“The nice thing about the Unreal show is that it airs after the fact, right? It’s not in real time like a live Monday [Night RAW], where, you know, we’re not giving the secrets away as they’re happening. We’re kind of peeling back the curtain a little bit on the back end of it. So I feel a little bit better about that,” he continued.

The second season of WWE Unreal on Netflix will cover Seth Rollins' SummerSlam injury and the shocking Money in the Bank cash-in angle, R-Truth's WWE departure story, and much more. WWE Unreal Season 2 will release on Netflix on Jan. 20, 2026.

Article Continues Below

Seth Rollins was ‘super uncomfortable' about the constant cameras around him to film WWE Unreal

In another recent interview with ESPN, Rollins opened up about the constant cameras that were around him during WWE Unreal and how it made him “super uncomfortable.” However, he elaborated that he was fine with sharing the stories about his real life and non-WWE persona.

“I’m super uncomfortable with it, to the point where I resisted — I didn’t want anything to do with the first season. I'm like, ‘Keep me out of it. Don’t put me in it.’ I didn’t want anything to do in the second season, but they asked, they asked, they asked, and I said, ‘Look, there are some things that I want to protect and that I will protect, and if you cross those lines, we’re gonna have a problem, but there are things that I’m okay with sharing.”